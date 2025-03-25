Elon Musk’s estranged daughter describes tycoon as ‘pathetic man-child’ and reveals her view of 'Nazi' salute

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian has given a rare interview. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter has described the Tesla tycoon a ‘pathetic man-child’ in a rare interview.

Vivian Jenna Wilson took aim at Elon Musk in the interview with Teen Vogue, saying she has been financially independent since 2020 when she came out as trans.

Asked if she is scared of her father, she said: ““He's a pathetic man-child. Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power.

“Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? “Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations.

“People thrive off of fear. I'm not giving anyone that space in my mind. The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.”

Vivian says she has no idea how many brothers and sisters she has - and revealed she found out about her father’s latest child from the news.

“I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings.

“I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did. I had no idea before that.”

Ms Wilson, 20, added that she found out about her father’s second child with musician Grimes ‘because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit.’

“If I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels.”

Elon Musk disowned Vivian when she came out as trans.

In a 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk deadnamed her repeatedly and said she had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Vivian now calls this moment “cathartic” because she was finally able to speak out against Musk.

Talking about Musk’s infamous ‘Nazi salute’ from Trump’s inauguration, she said: “The Nazi salute s*** was insane.

“Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s*** was definitely a Nazi salute.

“The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced.”

She concludes: “I haven't talked to him since 2020. That was almost half a decade ago at this point. Thank God.”