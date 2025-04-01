Elon Musk reveals he sent 'mother of 13th child' $2.5m as he denies cutting support for baby

Elon Musk has denied cutting child support. Picture: Getty/X

By Emma Soteriou

Elon Musk has denied cutting child support for Ashley St Clair after she claimed she had to sell her Tesla to pay for their child.

The 26-year-old was pictured selling her Tesla over the weekend after Musk allegedly reduced his child support payments.

She said she needed the extra money from the $100,000 black Model S to help pay for her son.

"I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 per cent cut that Elon made to our son's child support," St Clair told MailOnline.

When asked why she thought Musk had cut payments, she said: "That's a great question for him."

Musk is yet to confirm whether he is the father of the child or not.

Responding to the video in a post on X, he said: "I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.

"Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year."

St Clair first claimed that she was the mother of Musk’s 13th child, which had been born five months before, in February.

"Elon Musk is the father," she said.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She said she last attempted to reach out to Musk on February 13 but had not heard back from him.

The influencer filed a paternity and custody lawsuit in New York in the same month, claiming the tech billionaire told her to keep the baby a secret and then ghosted her.

A month later, on March 14, Musk's lawyers successfully petitioned a New York judge to seal the case, keeping the details a secret and limiting St Clair's ability to speak out.