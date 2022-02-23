Enormous bear dubbed 'Hank the Tank' on the run in California

23 February 2022, 13:43

Hank the Tank has been terrorising residents in their homes
Hank the Tank has been terrorising residents in their homes. Picture: Facebook/Lake Tahoe BEAR League

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a 37 stone (500lb) bear who has broken into dozens of homes in California.

The hefty black bear, dubbed Hank the Tank by residents is being hunted across the entire US state after breaking into as many as 30 homes in search of food.

Over the spate of seven months over 150 sightings and incidents have been reported.

In an incident on Friday, the bear smashed a window and broke into a house in Tahoe Keys in South Lake Tahoe while the residents were at home, according to CBS Sacramento.

This video was taken by a security camera on Balboa Drive in the Tahoe Keys this past Thursday afternoon. Obviously,...

Posted by BEAR League on Sunday, February 20, 2022

Police banged on the outside of the house until Hank left through the back door and disappeared into nearby woodland.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said there have been no direct attacks on humans or pets reported yet.

The CDFW said more than 100 individual reports of the bear had been received by South Lake Tahoe police.

CDFW spokesman Peter Tira told CNN the department has been tracking incidents with this black bear since spring of 2021.

According to the CDFW, Hank no longer has any fear of people, and is associating people with access to food.

His huge bulk means he can break into homes easily by simply pushing through front doors or garage doors.

Officials want to capture the bear with one housing association's spokesman in the area saying shooting the bear would only be a "last resort."

The CDFW told NBC News "this bear is extremely food-habituated and has used its immense size and strength to break in and through front doors and garage doors.

"While the Lake Tahoe area has a healthy and dense bear population, euthanising an animal is always our last option.

"CDFW is currently evaluating the possibility of placement of this bear when captured."

The Lake Tahoe Bear League posted online: "For Hank.... Long may he Live." They want the CDFW to capture and release the bear and ensure his safe return away from people's homes.

BEAR League Director Ann Bryant said: "As everyone knows, Hank is being targeted for death by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW).

"The BEAR League is vehemently opposed to this plan, and we are frantically working to save his life by reaching out to various wildlife sanctuaries in hopes of finding him a safe home.

"Hank hangs out in the Keys quite often because he has been continuously rewarded with food stored in unsecured garages (the Key’s management has not allowed bear boxes because they deem them ‘unsightly’).

"As Hank grew to his current enormous size---as you can tell, he eats well---he started going into houses, first by entering through unlocked doors and windows and then by using his size to easily push those barriers out of his way.

"He can no longer be allowed to remain free, clearly. Thank you, Everyone, for caring so deeply about this friendly big bear."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Salmond has come under fire for hosting a show on RT

Nicola Sturgeon calls for RT ban and is "appalled" by Alex Salmond's show on the station

Breaking
The actress died in a house fire.

On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen dies aged 85 in house blaze

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has spared anger after he couldn't remember his £575,000 salary.

Fury as Bank of England boss admits he 'can't remember' his £575,000 salary

Live
Boris Johnson will speak after Western powers suggested a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent

Watch live: Boris Johnson holds PMQs after criticism of Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Face masks will not be needed on the Tube from Thursday.

Masks off: TfL announces end of face coverings on Tube from Thursday

Pupils who fail GCSE maths or English will be barred from receiving student loans.

Pupils who fail GCSE maths or English could be barred from receiving student loans

Police are hunting an alleged roller blade flasher

Police hunt roller skater pervert who flashes women as they walk alone

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said top civil servants should not put out messages of support for campaigns such as Black Lives Matter.

Civil service rep defends support of BLM after Rees-Mogg blasts 'wokeness'

Vladimir Putin will endure "more pain" if he invades Ukraine, Liz Truss says

Ukraine to declare state of emergency as Putin boasts of high-tech hypersonic weapons

Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis

The UK faces heavy snow and strong winds days after three named storms battered the country

Heavy snow and wind to batter UK as weather warnings issued days after storm chaos

Sir Elton John's plane suffered a hydraulic failure and twice had to abort its landing

Rocketman Rocked: Sir Elton John's 10,000ft terror forces two aborted landings

President Joe Biden has ordered more US troops to Baltic NATO states

US orders armed forces to Baltic states as 10,000 Russian troops enter Ukraine

Paola Schietekat, left Qatar after she was sexually assaulted while working for the World Cup

World Cup worker faces 100 lashes and 7yrs in jail after reporting rape in Qatar

Boots announced it will begin to sell single lateral flow tests for £5.99

Boots to sell Covid test for £6 from Wednesday as Govt urged to introduce price cap

An anti-vaxx campaigner in central London

Police won't investigate 'unacceptable' anti-vaxxers' claims of criminality in jab rollout

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Tensions

Russia evacuates Ukraine embassy as region braces for further confrontation
Ukraine Tensions

Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activists attempt to block access to three German airports
Russian tanks

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine

EU Climate Methane Emissions

Methane emissions ‘significantly higher than countries claim’
A child outside a ruined house

Roofs ripped off houses as another cyclone hits Madagascar

Palazzo Vecchio

Italian city in fundraising bid to pay rising energy bills for retired people
Standing stones

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordanian desert
Sri Lanka Power Cut

Sri Lanka imposes rolling power cuts as cash crisis deepens

Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, centre, to a police vehicle on May 25, 2020.

Prosecutor: Police ‘chose to do nothing’ as officer pressed knee on Floyd’s neck

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police