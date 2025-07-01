Which Trump sibling has the best shot at the White House?

Donald Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump may or may not all have White House ambitions. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump cannot constitutionally stand to be president again but his surname may be on the ballot for years to come, his son Eric has suggested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 41-year-old said on Monday he, or one of his siblings, has what it takes to run for office, and win when his father departs as Commander and Chief in 2029.

Donald Trump had previously said that he could consider a third term but then withdrew his comments as a joke, reiterating that he will not try again.

Trump 2028 baseball caps, in distinctive MAGA style, have been spotted within the president’s fanbase but they could still be worn if one of his children has their name on the ballot.

For years, Ivanka Trump seemed the most likely candidate to run but it was Eric Trump who told the Financial Times, “I think I could do it,” when asked about his prospects this week.

“The real question is: ‘Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?’” he said.

“Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I’ve lived?

"If the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it."

He added: "And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too."

Eric is far from the black sheep of the family (Tiffany, Donald Trump’s only daughter with Marla Maples, is the least seen of his children), but he was not expected to take the limelight. Barron Trump, the youngest sibling and only child Donald has with current wife Melania, is only 19.

Here is how the prospects of Don Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump measure up for a future presidential run.

Donald Trump Jr is perhaps the most likely of the three to run for office. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump Jr

The oldest among his siblings, 47-year-old Don Jr has followed his father’s footsteps into business and could do so again if he becomes a politician.

Don Jr has served as an executive in The Trump Organisation and also sat at his father’s rside as a boardroom judge on The Apprentice.

A long-time Republican, he has gradually developed political interests and played roles in all three of his father’s campaigns. Since 2023, he has hosted a political podcast called Triggered with Don Jr on Spotify and Rumble.

LBC US politics reporter Simon Marks said: “I actually think it's a bit surprising that Eric is the brother first indicating that he might fancy a crack at it.

“He's definitely less-known, and less politically active than Don Jr, who has a podcast and has regularly appeared to be priming himself for a possible presidential run.”

Don Jr was married to Vanessa from 2005 to 2018. She has since started a relationship with golfer and Trump sympathiser Tiger Woods. The 47-year-old Don Je has five children, including golfer Kai Trump, and for several years dated Republican staffer Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Ivanka Trump has scaled back her involvement in politics since her father went back into the White House. Picture: Getty

Ivanka Trump

The second child from Donald Trump’s first marriage, to Ivana Trump, the 43-year-old has also served within the Trump Organisation and appeared on The Apprentice.

Ivanka held a prominent role in her father’s first term in office, serving as director of the office of economic initiatives and entrepreneurship, as well as being an advisor to her dad.

Her role retracted, however, in 2021 when she advised her father to speak against the January 6 rioters. Mr Trump, however, did the opposite and saluted the rioters storming the Capitol.

Ivanka has said that she does not believe that the 2020 election was stolen and in 2022 ruled herself out of involvement for his second term. She said: “I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009 and has three children with him.

Mr Marks said for LBC: “I think Ivanka Trump's withdrawal from the field of play is genuine, and there seems no indication of a turnaround in that position.”

Eric Trump is the youngest of the three children Donald had with his first wife Ivana Trump. Picture: Getty

Eric Trump

And so it is that Eric Trump has become the first to state publicly that he harbours intentions.

He has the lowest profile of the three, but then George W Bush was perceived to have played second fiddle in the family dynamics to the younger Jeb Bush but it was ultimately the older sibling who succeeded their father in becoming president.

Eric, who has two children with television presenter wife Lara, has also worked in the family businesses and for his father in politics. Unlike Ivanka, he has not called out the Capitol riots and instead advanced a theory that anti-fascists were responsible for damage caused.

As to which of the three could be in the running, Mr Marks said it will likely be a brotherly affair with Eric’s comments giving the clearest hint yet that a Trump dynasty could be forming.

“Definitely the family seems to be dreaming of a dynasty, which opens up a raft of fresh questions for vice president JD Vance, who may face some considerable discomfort in 2028,” he said. “I would think that Don Jr is more likely to run, but Eric Trump may be more palatable to people.

“But it's very very early days, and so much will hinge on the patriarch's success or failure by the time we get to 2027 and the primary contests.”