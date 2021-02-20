Florida women disguise themselves s pensioners in bid to jump vaccine queue

20 February 2021, 13:30

By Asher McShane

Two women in Florida dressed up as pensioners to try and to get priority access to coronavirus vaccinations.

Dr Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County said the women disguised themselves with bonnets, gloves and glasses to try and circumvent the system in Orland, Florida, which prioritises people over 65.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system.

It appeared that the women did manage to receive their first jabs, but it was unclear where.

"Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth," she told the newspaper.

READ MORE: Texas winter storm: US President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster

The women were 35 and 45 years old, officials said.

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.

In a video provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a deputy could be heard saying: "You've stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you."

Ms Guido said the warning means they cannot return to the convention centre for any reason - including a vaccine, Covid-19 test, convention or show.

The women could face arrest if they return.

Dr Pino said the Health Department's investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment.

He said the department will "try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police charge forward to disperse protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar

Two Myanmar protesters ‘shot dead by riot police’

A worker transports the painting called Portrait of Antonio de Covarrubias y Leiva by Spanish painter El Greco in the Louvre museum in Paris

Lockdown aids Louvre as ‘this Sleeping Beauty’ gets ‘time to powder her nose’
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia

Alexei Navalny’s appeal rejected by Moscow court

A police truck uses a water cannon to disperse protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar

Myanmar security forces use tear gas and rubber bullets on anti-coup protesters
A pharmacist prepares a syringe

Women disguised as elderly adults caught trying to get Covid-19 vaccination
A pro-democracy protester bangs pots to make noises in front of a picture of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Harry may be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes
'History repeated itself' in media attacks on Meghan, caller fears

Meghan 'has been destroyed' by media attacks, treatment of Diana 'repeated itself'
'History will come to judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'

'History will judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'
'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
James O'Brien reveals 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London