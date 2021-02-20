Florida women disguise themselves s pensioners in bid to jump vaccine queue

By Asher McShane

Two women in Florida dressed up as pensioners to try and to get priority access to coronavirus vaccinations.

Dr Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County said the women disguised themselves with bonnets, gloves and glasses to try and circumvent the system in Orland, Florida, which prioritises people over 65.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system.

It appeared that the women did manage to receive their first jabs, but it was unclear where.

"Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth," she told the newspaper.

The women were 35 and 45 years old, officials said.

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.

In a video provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a deputy could be heard saying: "You've stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you."

Ms Guido said the warning means they cannot return to the convention centre for any reason - including a vaccine, Covid-19 test, convention or show.

The women could face arrest if they return.

Dr Pino said the Health Department's investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment.

He said the department will "try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that".