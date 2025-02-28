Gene Hackman's wife found 'part-mummified' and 'surrounded by pills' as mystery of reclusive couple's deaths grows

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Gene Hackman's wife was found surrounded by pills scattered on the floor, according to police, as they launch an investigation into the couple's mysterious deaths.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers said that the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Hollywood icon Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog at their home in rural New Mexico were suspicious enough to investigate.

No cause of death has been determined yet, with post mortem and toxicology reports still to come.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said the pair had likely been dead for some time.

Arakawa, 63, was found in the bathroom next to a space heater. Her body was part-mummified in the hands and feet, and showed other signs of decomposition such as bloating, police said.

Read more: Death of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa 'suspicious enough' to require 'investigation', police warrant reveals

Read more: Gene Hackman and wife dead for 'some time' and found in different rooms, police say, as family suspect 'gas leak'

The house owned by actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Alamy

Hackman, 95, was discovered separately in a utility room.

They suffered "no external trauma", preliminary findings from a medical investigation found.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said: "In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

"An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual."

Neither was there any sign of a break-in or that anything was missing from the house.

The alarm had been raised by a maintenance person doing pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and while no signs of problems were found, a detective noted that people exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide may not show signs of poisoning.

Carbon monoxide and other toxicology test results are pending.

While there was no "immediate" evidence of foul play, detectives confirmed the investigation was in its "preliminary" stages.

"There was no indication of a struggle," Sheriff Mendoza told the media.

"There was no indication of anything that was missing from the home or disturbed that would be an indication that there was a crime that had occurred."

In a 911 call, a maintenance worker said he was unable to get inside the house when asked if the people inside were breathing.

"I have no idea," he said. "I am not inside the house. It's closed. It's locked. I can't go in. But I can see she's laying down on the floor from the window."

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Alamy

Hackman's daughters Elizabeth and Leslie, and his granddaughter Annie, said they will miss the actor "sorely" and are "devastated by the loss".

A statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy.

"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."

Many Hollywood and showbiz stars also paid tribute to Hackman and Arakawa.