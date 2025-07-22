Ghislaine Maxwell to meet Trump’s deputy attorney general as pressure mounts over Epstein files

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's child sex trafficking ring. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to meet Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche 'in the coming days' in a major twist in the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Donald Trump's Justice Department has come under fire for it's handling of the Epstein files, with the public demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring.

In response, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday morning there would be a meeting between her deputy and the only person currently behind bars for Epstein's crimes.

In a statement posted by Bondi on X, Blanche said: "President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence.

"If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ [Department of Justice] will hear what she has to say."

— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 22, 2025

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence and recently had her request for the supreme court to review her case opposed by the DOJ.

Her lawyers argued she should never have been charged, citing a 2008 plea deal struck between Epstein and federal prosecutors.

Two weeks ago, the US government claimed no Epstein "client list" exists and reiterated the FBI's findings that the convicted sex offender took his own life in jail.

The comments sparked uproar amongst Trump's own supporters, who are demanding justice for Epstein’s victims and punishment for his enablers.

In a bid to shift attention away from the controversy, Trump began referring to the scandal as the "Epstein hoax" and blamed the Democrats for stoking conspiracies.

When this failed to placate MAGA supporters, Trump reportedly ordered Bondi to request the Southern District of New York to unseal grand jury testimony in the Epstein court case.

Blanche is now preparing to meet Maxwell to ask her directly: "What do you know?"

The Government's handling of the case has sparked uproar among Trump’s own supporters, who are demanding justice for Epstein’s victims. Picture: Getty

Whether Maxwell will fully cooperate with the Trump official remains unclear, though her legal counsel has been "contacted".

Blanche added: "I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits."

Despite this development, Blanche maintains that the DOJ and FBI's current findings on the Epstein files review 'remains accurate", as no new evidence was uncovered.