Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers file legal papers requesting retrial

20 January 2022, 06:16 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 07:27

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have filed documents requesting a retrial
Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have filed documents requesting a retrial. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have filed documents requesting a retrial after she was found guilty of sex trafficking.

Maxwell was convicted last month of sex trafficking for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.

Following the Maxwell trial verdict, a juror told the media he raised his own experiences of abuse during deliberations.

A new trial is not guaranteed even though the juror did not disclose his abuse during screening before the case started.

Maxwell’s lawyers filed a "motion for a New Trial … and accompanying exhibits under seal" meaning the contents of the documents are not known.

Her lawyer Bobbi C Sternheim wrote: "Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial."

The lawyer added: "We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion."

Maxwell, was convicted on 29 December of five counts for facilitating the late financier Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls as young as 14.

Read more: Man appears in court charged with murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy

After the trial, a juror said in an interview that he had been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

He went on to say that he told fellow jurors about his experience and that it helped other panelists understand things from a victim’s point of view.

Maxwell’s legal team said the juror’s comments necessitated a retrial. Her sentencing hearing is due to take place on June 28.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Lord Stuart Rose, chairman of Asda, has welcomed the return to the office.

'Hallelujah': New Asda Chairman Lord Rose hails WFH end and says 'forget about Covid'

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy

Boris Johnson and Carrie's baby daughter Romy hit 'quite badly' by Covid

Tony Blair has taken aim at Boris Johnson's government

Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair

Fisherman have protested in Peru after an oil spill caused by Friday's volcanic eruption

Tonga: Fishermen protest in Peru after sea life 'massacred' by oil spill caused by eruption
Veterinary experts have issued an urgent warning to all dog owners after spike in pets falling ill

Urgent warning for dog owners after 'hundreds' of pups fall sick with mystery illness

Exclusive
Boris Johnson and chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady

Tories weigh up slashing time between no-confidence votes as PM sweats over future

There have been concerns about 5G interference with plane equipment, leading to flights being cancelled

Flights to US grounded as fears grow over 5G interference with aircraft equipment

Ben John has been jailed for two years

Extremist told to read Jane Austen to avoid prison gets jailed as judges overturn sentence

A mother has been charged with the murder of a two-month-old baby in Joyners Field, Harlow, Essex.

Mother charged with murdering two-month old baby in Essex

The 39 victims were found in a lorry in Grays, Essex

Trafficking ringleader jailed in Belgium over Essex lorry deaths

Gaspard Ulliel has died aged 37

Marvel's Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies in Alps skiing accident

Macron said he want a sign of good faith from the UK

Macron blasts Britain as he blames London for migrant deaths in the Channel

Sir Lindsay Hoyle could be heard saying to an aide "what a day".

Lindsay Hoyle caught on mic muttering 'what a day' after stormy PMQs

Sajid Javid said he was 'surprised' by David Davis's attack on the PM

‘Surprise and unexpected’ attack on PM by top Tory David Davis condemned by minister

Tim Martin hit out at Boris Johnson

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin blasts No10 'hypocrisy' saying pubs should have been open

Sajid Javid said Omicron was 'retreating' but urged people to be cautious

'Omicron is in retreat': Javid says we'll live with Covid like flu as Plan B scrapped

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tonga Vocano Eruption

First foreign aid flights arrive in Tonga after huge volcanic eruption
Belarus Russia Military

Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

Donald Trump

Supreme Court allows release of presidential documents in Capitol investigation
President Biden stands next to a lectern

Democrats’ voting reform bill fails in US senate

Biden

Biden admits nation is weary from Covid, but US in a better place
In this courtroom sketch, Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears for a bail hearing in Toronto (Alexandra Newbould/AP)

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail as he awaits trial in Canada
Jon Stewart (Phil McCarten/AP)

Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart wins Mark Twain Award
A woman gets a manicure at the Van Gogh museum (Peter Dejong/AP)

Dutch cultural sector teams up with hairdressers in lockdown protest
Jane D Hartley (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Joe Biden names Democratic fundraiser as ambassador to UK

Gaspard Ulliel (Ian West/PA)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after skiing accident in the Alps

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial
'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police