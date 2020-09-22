Jackie Stallone: Sylvester Stallone's mother dies aged 98

22 September 2020, 06:52

Jackie Stallone has died at the age of 98, her son has said
Jackie Stallone has died at the age of 98, her son has said. Picture: PA

Jackie Stallone, mother of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 98.

Her son, singer Frank Stallone, confirmed news of her death and paid tribute to a "remarkable woman".

The Celebrity Big Brother star died on Monday "in her sleep as she had wished," he wrote in a social media tribute.

He said: "It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person.

"Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal."

Frank added: "My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy."

Frank said he is "drowning my emotions in tears and too much vino," but "when you've known someone for 70 years" it is "tough and sad".

Stallone was married three times and had three sons and a daughter, Toni D'Alto, who died in 2012.

The famous celebrity astrologer and women's wrestling promoter had a memorable - although brief - stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2005.

A surprise contestant, Stallone entered much to the shock of co-housemate and former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen, with whom she had a frosty relationship.

Upon seeing Stallone, a stunned Nielsen exclaimed: "Oh my God! Jackie!"

In response, Stallone, wearing a fur coat and sunglasses, replied: "Yeah... Jackie."

She was evicted from the house four days later, following clashes with racing pundit John McCririck.

Stallone was also parodied on long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live.

She had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Frank said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A flooded street in Texas

Tropical storm makes landfall on Texas coast

Ang Rita

Veteran Sherpa guide who set Everest record dies aged 72

Boris Johnson is due to give a Commons speech after chairing a Cobra meeting

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce new Covid-19 curbs for England
California fires

Huge California wildfire threatens desert homes near LA

The Directors Guild of America building

Hollywood unions announce pandemic agreement

Amy Coney Barrett

Supreme Court favourite emerges as Trump moves to choose this week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance spoke to the nation

Coronavirus press conference: The key points

Chris Whitty is expected to issue a stark warning about a resurgence of the virus

Coronavirus UK: What time is Professor Chris Whitty's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor
Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises
"London may have to go it alone on Covid restrictions if PM is not strict enough": Sadiq Khan

"London may have to go it alone on Covid restrictions if PM is not strict enough": Sadiq Khan
SAGE member: UK won't be clear of pandemic this year

SAGE member: UK won't be clear of pandemic this year

'We need a different messenger': Expert demands Boris Johnson delegates

Boris Johnson must appoint Covid-19 messenger, insists health expert
Caller praises Whitty and Vallance following Covid-19 briefing

James O'Brien's callers can't trust the PM, but can trust Chris Whitty

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London