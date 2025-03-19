JD Vance claims UK is 'stagnating because of its immigration' in scathing speech

JD Vance And Tim Walz Face Off In Vice Presidential Debate In New York. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

US vice-president JD Vance has claimed the UK is being held back by surging immigration levels.

In a speech in Washington DC on Tuesday, Vance accused Western nations of becoming "lazy" by depending on "cheap labour" rather than focusing on improving productivity.

Speaking to tech companies, executives, and government officials at the event, he stated: "I'd say that if you look in nearly every country, from Canada to the UK, that imported large amounts of cheap labour, you've seen productivity stagnate.

"That's not a total happenstance. I think that the connection is very direct."

He made the comments at the American Dynamism summit hosted by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Vice President JD Vance Speaks At The American Dynamism Summit. Picture: Getty

He also contended the US had been dependent on "cheap labour" for decades due to "40 years of failed economic policy."

Additionally, he supported President Donald Trump's controversial use of tariffs, calling them a "necessary tool to protect our jobs and our industries from other countries."

President JD Vance speaks during the 2025 American Dynamism Summit on March 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

It is not the first time, Vance has criticised the UK.

Earlier this month, the vice-president sparked a row after offending British forces with comments about a potential peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

He was accused of disrespecting troops after he said a US stake in Ukraine's economy was a "better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years".

The comments came as the US decided to pause military aid to Ukraine, following a furious spat between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

This is absurdly dishonest.



I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond. https://t.co/hrkb5pTV8p — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

'Infringements on free speech'

Vance offended the UK again during another meeting in the Oval Office saying there are "infringements on free speech" and that free speech is "in retreat" in the UK and Europe.

He said: "We do have of course a special relationship with our friends in the UK and also our European allies, but we also know there have been infringements on free speech that affect not just the British - what the British do in their own country is up to them - but also affect American technology companies and by extension, American citizens.

"So that's something we will talk about at lunch."

However, PM Keir Starmer quickly contradicted these claims aying "we've had free speech for a very long time, it will last a long time, and we are very proud of that".

Asked if he does not agree, he said: "No. I mean, I certainly we wouldn't want to reach across the US and we don't and that's absolutely right.

"In relation to free speech in the UK. I'm very proud of our history there."