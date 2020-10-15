Kamala Harris suspends travel after two aides test positive for Covid-19

15 October 2020, 16:47

Kamala Harris has halted travel
Kamala Harris has halted travel. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Joe Biden's presidential campaign said that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Mr Biden had no exposure, though he and Ms Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on October 8.

Ms Harris had been scheduled to travel on Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters that Ms Harris' communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip.

Read more: Donald Trump says 'I'll kiss everyone' at rally and claims he's immune from Covid

Read more: Melania Trump says son Barron, 14, also tested positive for Covid-19

Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said "neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Senator Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results".

But Ms O'Malley Dillon said Ms Harris would suspend travel for several days "out of an abundance of caution".

Ms Harris and Mr Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport.

They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Ms Harris has had two tests since October 8, most recently Wednesday, Ms O'Malley Dillon said.

Mr Biden's last announced negative test was Tuesday.

He is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall later on Thursday.

