Man arrested after American Idol executive and husband found shot dead in LA mansion

Award-winning music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found murdered at their $5 million home in Encino on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

A man has been arrested after an American Idol executive and her husband were found dead inside their Los Angeles mansion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A man has been arrested after an American Idol executive and her husband were found dead inside their Los Angeles mansion.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested on Tuesday after the bodies award-winning music supervisor Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found by LAPD officers at their $5 million home in Encino on Monday.

Boodarian is not believed to have had any relationship with the victims and is said to have acted alone, an LAPD spokesperson said.

He is alleged to have burglarised the home on July 10, when the couple unexpectedly arrived home.

Police believe Boodarian shot the pair dead during a struggle. Officers later discovered both victims had been shot in the head after being called to their six-bedroom home for a welfare check.

Read more: Bradley Murdoch, Australian killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio, dies aged 67

Read more: Israeli strikes kill more than 90 Palestinians overnight, including 19 members of the same family

Police discovered the couple had been shot in the head after being called to their six-bedroom home for a "welfare check.". Picture: Facebook

Earlier that day, the LAPD received two calls about a possible burglary at the residence, but officers were unable to get inside the "highly fortified" property, ABC7 reports.

There were no sings of forced entry, so they left the scene.

However, hey returned at 2.30pm in response to the welfare check. Upon arrival, authorities found blood at the front entrance of the house and had to break through a window to enter the property, a source told TMZ.

Police say their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, but the motive remains unknown.

TMZ also reported that a person, who may have been armed, was reportedly seen by neighbours hopping a fence on the tree-lined street in the plush California neighbourhood.

Locals and family had not heard from the pair in four days, prompting the welfare check by police.

American Idol paid tribute to Kaye following news of her tragic death, calling her a "cornerstone of the Idol family".

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing," a spokesperson told Daily Mail.

"Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her.

"Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

According to her IMBD page, Kaye worked as the music supervisor on 300 episodes of the singing competition, spanning across 15 seasons.

Her work garnered critical acclaim over the years and earned her several Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

She also worked on other well known shows such as Lip Sync Battle, Hollywood Game Night, and Worn Stories.

Her husband Thomas was a musician who last released an album called Street Rock in 2022.

His debut album "Down To The Wire" was released on Epic Records in 1986 and he also penned songs for artists such as Kid Rock, the band Molly Hatchet and Meredith Brooks.

The couple purchased the home in January 2023 after it had previously been owned by rapper Juice WRLD, who died in 2019 from an overdose.