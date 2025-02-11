Pilot dies as Motley Crue frontman's jet crashes into plane at Arizona airport

By Henry Moore

A pilot has been killed after a private jet owned by Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil crashed into another plane at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Neil was not on board the plane when it crashed on Monday afternoon, his representatives said.

His girlfriend Rain Andreani and her friend suffered injuries in the incident.

"While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries," Motley Crue said in a statement.

"Motley Crue will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot - stand by for an announcement very soon".

Neil's jet was landing at the airport when it veered off the runway and collided with another parked plane, the singer's representative Worrick Robinson, IV, said in a statement.

"Mr Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today," Mr Robinson said.

The arriving jet veered off the runway and collided with the Gulfstream 200 jet that was parked, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport.

It appeared that the primary landing gear of the arriving jet failed, resulting in the collision, she said.

Ms Kuester said four people were on the arriving jet, which had come from Austin, Texas, and one person was in the parked plane.

Two people injured in the collision were taken to trauma centres and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said.

He said they were working to recover the body of the person killed in the collision.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this," Mr Folio said.

The runway has been closed and will remain closed "for the foreseeable future," Ms Kuester said.

The airport is a popular hub for jets entering and leaving the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.

This comes just days after an American Airlines flight, with 60 passengers and four crew on board, crashed into a helicopter at Reagan National Airport - killing everyone on the plane.

Among the victims were several figure skaters returning from the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.