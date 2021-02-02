Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations as 'horrible distortions of reality'

2 February 2021, 11:17

Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of abuse
Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of abuse. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Marilyn Manson has spoken out to deny allegations he was abusive to actress Evan Rachel Wood, issuing a response on social media in which he says all of his relationships were "entirely consensual."

Manson said allegations levelled at him are "horrible distortions of reality," after he was dropped by his record label and cut from two TV shows.

Wood, star of TV sci-fi series Westworld and Disney's Frozen II, claimed on Instagram that Manson began "grooming" her when she was a teenager.

She said: "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

Wood has previously said that she is a domestic violence survivor, without naming the person accused.

The actress, now 33, was briefly engaged to Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in 2010.

Rock musician Manson, 52, has denied the claims, saying "my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy".

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Following Wood's allegations and those of other women who came forward, Loma Vista Recordings said it was no longer working with Manson.

It said in a statement: "In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately.

"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

US TV network Starz said Manson's guest appearance in fantasy drama American Gods will be removed from an upcoming episode and AMC has pulled an episode of horror anthology series Creepshow that was set to feature Manson, according to Deadline.

Manson's most recent album released through Loma Vista Recordings was 2020's We Are Chaos, which reached number seven in the UK charts and eight in the US.

Manson is also facing allegations from several other women.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Groundhog Club handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Snow is cleared in Times Square, New York

Snow storms close Covid-19 vaccination sites across eastern United States
Myanmar’s military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building on Tuesday in Naypyitaw

Myanmar MPs say army guarding their housing after coup

Weekly registered deaths of care home residents involving coronavirus have passed 2,000 and are at their highest level since the end of April

Care home Covid deaths hit highest levels since April peak

Firefighters attend a blaze near Perth

Dozens of homes destroyed in Australian wildfire

Alexei Navalny talks to one of his lawyers

Russian opposition leader Navalny faces court that may jail him for years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the differences between the five main Covid-19 vaccines?
The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: We left our country wide open to coronavirus

James O'Brien: We left our country wide open to coronavirus

James O'Brien caller: 'I voted Remain and I want the borders to shut'

James O'Brien caller: 'I voted Remain and I want the borders to shut'
Two callers clash over 'disproportionate' stop-and-search

Two callers clash over 'disproportionate' stop-and-search

The free speech campaigner was speaking to Iain Dale

Free-speech campaigner tells LBC about 'stifling culture of restricted debate on campus'
The public health expert told LBC how the planned testing would work in his area

Public Health Director explains 'surge testing' amid South African variant concerns
'EU triggering of Article 16 was more of a cock-up than a conspiracy'

'EU triggering of Article 16 was more of a cock-up than a conspiracy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London