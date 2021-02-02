Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations as 'horrible distortions of reality'

Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of abuse. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Marilyn Manson has spoken out to deny allegations he was abusive to actress Evan Rachel Wood, issuing a response on social media in which he says all of his relationships were "entirely consensual."

Manson said allegations levelled at him are "horrible distortions of reality," after he was dropped by his record label and cut from two TV shows.

Wood, star of TV sci-fi series Westworld and Disney's Frozen II, claimed on Instagram that Manson began "grooming" her when she was a teenager.

She said: "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

Wood has previously said that she is a domestic violence survivor, without naming the person accused.

The actress, now 33, was briefly engaged to Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in 2010.

Rock musician Manson, 52, has denied the claims, saying "my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy".

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."



Following Wood's allegations and those of other women who came forward, Loma Vista Recordings said it was no longer working with Manson.

It said in a statement: "In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately.

"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

US TV network Starz said Manson's guest appearance in fantasy drama American Gods will be removed from an upcoming episode and AMC has pulled an episode of horror anthology series Creepshow that was set to feature Manson, according to Deadline.

Manson's most recent album released through Loma Vista Recordings was 2020's We Are Chaos, which reached number seven in the UK charts and eight in the US.

Manson is also facing allegations from several other women.