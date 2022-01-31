Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, 30, dies in fall from New York high-rise

Cheslie Kryst died in a fall from New York high-rise. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A former Miss USA has died in a fall from a high-rise block in Manhattan.

Cheslie Kryst, 30, died in a fall from the 60-story Orion building where she lived. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning.

Shortly before she died, she posted on Instagram: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The former beauty queen’s family said in a statement: “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.

Cheslie was crowned Miss USA 2019. Picture: Alamy

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her family said. “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Cheslie, a former Miss North Carolina, went on to win the 2019 Miss USA beauty pageant. She also worked as a TV reporter for Extra TV. Cheslie also worked as a lawyer representing prison inmates for free, she founded the fashion blog White Collar Glam, modelled for Express and served as an ambassador for the retail company.

Her family confirmed her death saying they were "in devastation and great sorrow". Picture: Alamy

She was also on the National Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

EXTRA TV said in a statement: “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

In 2019 she spoke on Facebook for Mental Health Day: “I do a lot to make sure that I maintain my mental health,” she said. “And the most important thing that I did is talk to a counselor. She’s really easy to talk to. She gives me great strategies especially if I’m sad or happy or have a busy month ahead of me.

“When I’m not talking to my counselor, I spend time at the end of every single day to just decompress,” Kryst added. “I unplug, I shut my phone off, I don’t answer messages. I just sit and watch my favorite movies.”

The Samaritans can be reached round the clock, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you need a response immediately, it’s best to call them on the phone. You can reach them by calling 116 123, by emailing jo@samaritans.org or by visiting www.samaritans.org