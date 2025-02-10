Mother and son, 8, died of food poisoning within a day of arriving at Dominican Republic resort

The Gougeon family is suing the resort where April and Oliver got food poisoning. Picture: Allan McGavin/Facebook

By Asher McShane

A father is suing for £5.5m after his wife and son, eight, died after eating from the buffet at their luxury holiday destination.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephen Gougeon, 38, lost his wife April, 41, and his son Oliver, eight, who fell ill within just one day of arriving at a resort in the Dominican Republic in December 2023.

The two died from food poisoning not long after they arrived at the Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham Resort.

"Flying back home without April and Oliver sitting beside as they had done just days earlier is indescribable," Mr Gougeon said in a statement.

"We planned this trip so our family could get some rest and relaxation. The thought that something like this could happen was the furthest thing from our minds."

Read more: Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown

Read more: Trump makes history and Taylor Swift booed as Eagles demolish Chiefs to deny them Super Bowl three-peat

The Canadian family’s lawyer says they had eaten at the resort’s buffet before they were taken ill. They visited the on-site clinic, but their condition rapidly deteriorated.

Air Transat, which was named as a defendant alongside Wyndham Hotels, said it was “deeply saddened,” but denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesman told People Magazine: “In such cases, we act with diligence, prudence, and compassion, making every effort to assist our clients. Moreover, we choose our suppliers with great care and the hotel operator has assured us of its full cooperation with the authorities in shedding light on these tragic deaths."

“At the time of these events, we supported the Gougeon family,” the statement said, in part.

“In such cases, we act with diligence, prudence and compassion, making every effort to assist our clients. Moreover, we choose our suppliers with great care and the hotel operator has assured us of its full cooperation with the authorities in shedding light on these tragic deaths.”

Stephen Gougeon’s lawyers allege unsanitary conditions in the food preparation areas, lack of timely medical treatment, and staff being untrained to deal with emergencies at the resort.

He said staff did not act quickly enough or take their illness seriously: “When they finally responded after our further plea, there appeared to be confusion about how to handle the situation. These delays cost precious time that could have been used to treat our illness. And in the end, it cost my wife and my son their lives," Gougeon said.

The family’s lawyer Meghan Hull Jacquin said: “The Gougeons are taking action against the companies whose negligence allowed this to happen, not only to get answers and realise a sense of justice for themselves but to shine light on these events, effect change in the failed processes and procedures and ideally protect other vacationers from having to experience anything similar."