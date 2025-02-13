Mum-of-four shoots dead three young daughters before turning gun on herself

Tranyelle Harshman, 32, of Wyoming, left her fourth daughter fighting for her life after going on a rampage at their home on Monday.

By Henry Moore

A mother of four killed three of her young daughters before turning the gun herself in an apparent murder-suicide.

Tranyelle Harshman, 32, of Wyoming, left her fourth daughter fighting for her life after the shooting at their home on Monday.

Harshman opened fire on the young girls before calling police to tell them she was going to kill herself, Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reports.

The young girls were aged two, two and nine.

Olivia, seven, was rushed to a hospital in Salt Lake City and is being treated for a "severe traumatic brain injury,” KTVQ reports.

Police say two of the girls were in their cribs and the other two in their bedrooms.

Police said: "The dispatcher pleaded with the female caller over the phone for the female caller to remain on the line until responding suits arrived.

"The female caller stated multiple times that she could not do that and that it was too late.

"Multiple attempts to keep her on the line failed and the call was disconnected."

According to friends of the mother, she suffered with post-partum depression following the birth of her children.

"You never know what someone is struggling with inside of their mind. Tranyelle was not the monster this tragedy makes her seem to be,” friend Briana Baker told KTVQ.

"Her loved ones don’t want her to be remembered for her darkest moments. She was sweet, loving, and funny. Her children were her main focus in life."

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise support for Harshman’s husband Cliff.

It reads: "This devastating event has left Cliff and his loved ones reeling in grief, struggling to come to terms with the immense void left in their lives.

"The financial burden of funeral expenses, ongoing family support, and other related costs only adds to their pain."

Local Mayor Allen Clark said: "When you’re in a small community like this, you know, everyone rubs shoulders with everyone.

"It’s just devastating. I just hope and pray that the family can endure and hopefully brighter days ahead."