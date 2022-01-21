'My show ain't ready': Tearful Adele cancels Las Vegas show 24 hours before start

Adele tearfully told fans her show can't go on. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Tearful Adele upset fans yesterday when she revealed that she had been forced to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before she was set to take to the stage.

She said the show is not ready and postponed it entirely, after it was "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays and coronavirus.

She was due to play the first of 24 concerts at the Caesars Palace's Colosseum on Friday. Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was forecast to make more than £500,000 per performance.

The award-winning singer said she and her production team had tried "absolutely everything" to pull the show together in time but that it had been "impossible".

In an emotional post on social media announcing the last-minute decision, she apologised to fans and promised that dates would be rescheduled.

In a post on Instagram, Adele said she had been "awake for 30 hours" trying to rescue the show, but had simply "run out of time".

"It's been impossible to finish the show," she said. "I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted."

Some of her fans face losing hundreds of dollars from flight and hotel bookings.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

"Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it's impossible to finish the show.

"I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute."

The Easy On Me singer said team members had been awake for "over 30 hours" trying to figure out how to put on the show but they had now "run out of time".

"I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I'm really sorry.

She added: "We're on it right now we're going to reschedule all the dates and I'm going to finish my show and I'm going to get it to where it needs to be.

"It's been impossible, we've been up against so much and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry."

Her residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on January 21.