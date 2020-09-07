Novak Djokovic disqualified from US open after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovi rushes over to check on the line judge. Picture: AP

By Asher McShane

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with a ball.

The top seed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanish opponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He hit a ball behind him in annoyance that hit a female line judge in the neck. A lengthy discussion followed between tournament officials and Djokovic as the Serbian argued his case to no avail.

Djokovic hit the line judge accidentally and the ball was not hit particularly hard, but it was clear immediately that the woman was hurt, with the Serbian rushing over to check on her condition.

HOLY CRAP. Djokovic defaulted after he inadvertently hits a ball and strikes a line judge in the neck. She had to leave. pic.twitter.com/BECdydrKFw — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 6, 2020

He pleaded his case at length before accepting his fate, collecting his rackets and walking off the court. He later issued an apology on Instagram, writing: "This whole situation has left me really sad and empty.

"I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok.

"I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong."

The decision will send shockwaves through the sport.

Djokovic won his 17th slam singles title in Australia and was an overwhelming favourite to make it 18 in New York having not lost a match all season.

Djokovic is not the first player to have been defaulted for something similar, but for it to happen at a grand slam and as the tournament favourite is an extraordinary situation.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov was defaulted during a Davis Cup tie against Great Britain in 2017 after smashing a ball in anger that hit umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye.

Tim Henman, meanwhile, was disqualified from Wimbledon 25 years ago for hitting a ball girl with a ball during a doubles match, while David Nalbandian kicked an advertising hoarding during the Queen's final in 2012, injuring a line judge, and was defaulted.