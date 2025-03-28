Waitress, 81, who can hardly walk receives life-changing news after revealing she was too poor to retire

Well-wishers have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the elderly waitress. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Well-wishers have raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars (nearly £180,000) for a waitress who can hardly walk but is too poor to retire.

The woman, Betty, aged 81, works at an Eat'N Park diner in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

TikTokker Tamie Konzier and her son were eating at the restaurant when they overheard another family discussing her situation.

“The table next to us asked why she was still working and she told them she only makes $910 a month on social security and she has to still work because her bills exceed $910.”

She posted a video on social media asking for the public’s help, and well-wishers have donated hundreds of thousands on GoFundMe to help her retire in comfort.

Ms Konzier shared an update on Thursday where she tearfully confirmed that she has been overwhelmed by the response.

“I cannot believe this happened,” she said.

“Thank you everyone for your generosity. I don't even know her and I'm crying.”

The fund has so far raised $232,818 (£179,869) from nearly 10,000 donations.

Konzier, who has over 123,000 followers on TikTok, gave Betty a $40 cash tip after their meal.

“I worked all my life as a waitress and still can’t retire,” Betty said when she was given the tip.

She then joked that she “can still outdo these whipper snappers” at the diner.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy but like overwhelmed with all the messages because I never knew this was going to happen,” Ms Konzier tearfully shared in a later update.