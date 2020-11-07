People dance in the streets as Joe Biden becomes next US President

7 November 2020, 19:37

By Kate Buck

Crowds have taken to the streets across the US to celebrate Joe Biden ousting Donald Trump in the US election.

Just after The Associated Press and other news organisations declared that former vice president Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump, fireworks erupted in Atlanta.

In Maine, a band playing at a farmers' market broke into the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Read more: Republicans call on Trump to respect election result amid fraud claims

Neighbours ran out of their homes in Manhattan and gathered for an unplanned street party, whooping, dancing and high-fiving strangers.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Biden supporters gathered on their lawns to toast victory with champagne. In Harlem, they danced in the streets, banged cowbells and honked their car horns.

Mr Trump's supporters have for days been protesting outside ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence that the slow-moving results were proof of cheating.

But on Saturday morning, it was the Democrats taking to the streets in jubilant displays, celebrating what was for them an end to four years of constant crises, chaos and anxiety.

Follow the latest LIVE: Joe Biden wins election but Trump says things are 'far from over'

Read more: Kamala Harris cements place in history as first female Vice President

"It's surreal, I feel like I'm free from the clutches of evil," said Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City.

"I feel less worried for my immigrant friends. In 2016, we woke up crying. Today we are celebrating. Look, the sky is clear blue, the sun is out, Mother Nature is celebrating, too."

November 7 at 11.25am became for many of Mr Biden's supporters a moment of such historic magnitude they suspect they will always remember what they were doing, even those in the midst of the most mundane weekend activities.

Retired teacher and school principal Kay Nicholas, 73, was vacuuming in her home north west of Detroit when she heard Mr Biden had been declared the winner.

"All I could say is 'thank God,'" she said, choking up. "It has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It has to do with decency.

"This country has got integrity and hopefully we can get decency. I think Joe Biden can do it and bring back kindness."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2020 Biden

Why AP called the presidential election for Joe Biden

Election 2020 America’s Emotions

Biden supporters hold impromptu victory celebrations

Votes being counted in the swing state of Pennsylvania

US election count drags on as Biden edges closer to victory over Trump
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

Donald Trump’s chief of staff contracts Covid-19

Election Protests 2020 Las Vegas

Gun carrying protesters continue to gather outside US vote counting centres
Notorious BIG and Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Notorious BIG to join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People are still being urged to honour those who died serving their country

Remembrance Sunday: When is it and how will services be different this year?
Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's instant reaction to Joe Biden becoming US President-elect

David Lammy's instant reaction to Joe Biden becoming US President-elect
US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

Donald Trump's pastor insists that election race is not over yet

Donald Trump's pastor insists that election race is not over yet
Trump's niece: 'Extremely unlikely' Donald Trump will accept defeat in Election

Trump's niece: 'Extremely unlikely' Donald Trump will accept defeat in Election
'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser
James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London