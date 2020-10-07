Police officer charged with George Floyd's death freed from jail

7 October 2020, 18:13 | Updated: 7 October 2020, 18:27

Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges over the death of George Floyd, has been released from jail
Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges over the death of George Floyd, has been released from jail. Picture: PA/family handout

By Kate Buck

The police officer accused of killing George Floyd has been freed from jail after posting $1million bail.

Derek Chauvin is facing charges of second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of Mr Floyd, who died on 25 May after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck.

Chauvin, 44, was being Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, where he was transferred a few days after his arrest over fears for his safety.

It is understood was released from custody this morning.

Mr Floyd's dying cries of "I can't breathe" were heard world-over as riots erupted in multiple cities across the US in protest against how black people are treated by police forces.

Chauvin denies all charges against him.

More to follow...

