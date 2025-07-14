Scandal-hit Andrew Cuomo to remain in New York City mayoral race after primary loss to Zohran Mamdani

The former governor has announced his third-party run for New York City mayor - as he prepares for a rematch against Zohran Mamdani. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The former governor has announced his third-party run for New York City mayor - as he prepares for a rematch against socialist Zohran Mamdani.

In a video shared on X, Cuomo wrote: "In it to win it".

He will also face NYC's current mayor and former Democrat, Eric Adams, who's running as an independent.

He lost to Mamdani in last month's Democratic primary.

Cuomo stepped down as New York governor in 2021 after being hit with numerous sexual harassment allegations.

He had been considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary due to his established political ties and influence.

Cuomo lost to Mamdani (pictured) in last month's Democratic primary. Picture: Alamy

Mamdani surged ahead of Cuomo in the final weeks of the campaign as he represented a progressive vision for a new path for New York.

Cuomo conceded the primary on election night - however, it was unclear whether he would continue as an independent.

At the time, the former governor said: “Tonight was not our night. Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night, and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote, and he really ran a highly impactful campaign. I called him. I congratulated him.

"He deserved it, he won."