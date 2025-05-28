‘It’s not appropriate right now’ - Trump warns Netanyahu to hold off on Iran attack as US pushes nuclear deal

Donald Trump said he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on striking Iran to give the US administration more time to push for a new nuclear deal with Tehran. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump said he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on striking Iran to give the US administration more time to push for a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

Israel has recently made a number of military moves and suggestions that it was preparing to strike Iran, even without the support of the US president.

But bombing Iran would fly in the face of US president Donald Trump’s recent attempts to ‘make a deal’ with Tehran.

"I told [Netanyahu] this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Now, that could change at any moment. It could change with a phone call. But right now, I think they want to make a deal. And, if we can make a deal, (it would) save a lot of lives."

The US president added that an agreement could come together "over the next couple of weeks, if it happens".

Iran has found itself in a weaker position after Israel has severely weakened Hamas and Hezbollah, who are both funded by Iran, since the beginning of the Gaza war.

Trump believes the best way of taking advantage of Iran’s weakened position is to strike a nuclear deal with the country, while threatening military action as a failsafe.

Israel meanwhile prefers to take advantage of the situation by launching military action against Tehran. Netanyahu has become a deeply embattled figure with Israel, and many believe he is deliberately extending the war in Gaza to remain in power, including former US president Joe Biden.

Trump is working towards a deal that limits Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the US has imposed on the Islamic Republic, closing in on a half-century of enmity.

He has also repeatedly threatened to unleash air strikes targeting Iran's programme, if a deal is not reached.

ranian officials increasingly warn they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium, and vowed not to abandon their nuclear programme.

But Israeli officials fear that the US president might sign an agreement with the country that allows it to continue enriching uranium, as long as it works in the favour of his administration.

Trump’s most recent comments, indicating a tense phone call between him and his Israeli counterpart, came as the head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog said "the jury is still out" on US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), described himself as being in near-daily conversation with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as talking to Steve Witkoff, the US Middle East envoy.

Mr Grossi acknowledged one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo, the head of the IAEA's safeguards arm.

That is the division that sends inspectors into Iran to monitor its programme, which now enriches uranium up to 60% purity - a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

"For the moment, the jury is still out. We don't know whether there's going to be an agreement or not," Mr Grossi told journalists attending a week-long seminar at the agency in Vienna.

However, he described the ongoing meetings as a good sign.

"I think that is an indication of a willingness to come to an agreement. And I think that, in and by itself, is something possible."

Iran and the US so far have held five rounds of talks in both Muscat, Oman, and Rome, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi. A sixth round has yet to be set.