Former President Joe Biden delivers first public speech since cancer diagnosis

By Ella Bennett

Former President Joe Biden has delivered his first public speech since he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this month.

Mr Biden gave a speech at a veterans event in his home state of Delaware, where he honoured those who have fought and died for the US.

He also spoke about his late son Beau Biden, on what is the 10th anniversary of his death following a battle with brain cancer. Beau served in Iraq for the Delaware National Guard, before he died in 2015 at age 46.

Mr Biden gave a strong and passionate speech about the sacrifices of service men and women, and reflected on the tense political climate in the US.

He said: “My friends, Memorial Day is about something profound. Our politics have become so divided and bitter. All the years I have been doing this, I never thought we would get to this point, but we are.”

“Our troops do not wear a uniform that says I‘m a Democrat or a Republican. It says, I am an American," a fired-up Mr Biden added.

He also praised the US for being founded on an idea, unlike other countries which were created based on geography, making it the "most unique nation in the world".

A statement from Mr Biden's office earlier this month confirmed cancer was discovered and had spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Taking to TruthSocial, Donald Trump wished Mr Biden a speedy recovery. He wrote: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Mr Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, left office in January following President Trump's victory in the US election.

Earlier this week, GOP senators announced they will hold a hearing on what they’re calling Mr Biden’s “cognitive decline while in office and the mainstream media’s subsequent coverup.”

It will be the first full congressional committee hearing on the topic.