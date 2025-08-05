Bill and Hillary Clinton ordered to testify in Epstein investigation as details of 'close relationship' emerge

Former President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been subpoenaed. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary have been ordered to testify in an investigation into the notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The pair are among eight other high-profile individuals to have been issued subpoenas by Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

A letter to Mr Clinton reveals details of his alleged ties to Epstein, including his close relationship with the financier’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

"By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003,” the letter to the former president reads.

“During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr Epstein’s victims,” it adds.

Mr Clinton has been ordered to appear for a deposition on October 14, while Mrs Clinton has been instructed to appear on October 9 .

Jeffrey Epstein's mug shot, taken after his arrest, became widely circulated during his legal proceedings. Picture: Alamy

“Your family appears to have had a close relationship with both Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell,” the committee wrote in a subpoena cover letter to Mrs Clinton.

“It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend’ Mr. Epstein and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr Epstein’s island,” the letter to the former US secretary of state reads.

It adds: “You were also allegedly close to Ms Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr Epstein’s abuse of minors.”

The committee is looking for further details about Epstein's history after President Donald Trump's administration decided against releasing more federal files on the disgraced financier.

Other individuals subpoenaed include Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Alberto Gonzales, who are all former attorney generals from the previous three presidential administrations.

Trump has been plagued by the Epstein files after his administration came under fire for claiming the client list of the notorious sex trafficker and paedophile ‘doesn’t exist’.

The public, and large swathes of Trump’s supporter base, have been demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring and the list which allegedly contains the names of Epstein’s associates.

The president has been scrambling to distance himself from the scandal, which has descended into a political crisis within his Maga base, but pressure is mounting on the president after his U-turn on the files, which he promised to release during his election campaign.

The freshly ordered subpoenas Justice Department leadership during the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations, and the committee also subpoenaed the department itself for records related to Epstein.

Epstein was found dead by suicide in his Manhattan cell in 2019, shortly after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.