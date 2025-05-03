Britain is 'compliant servant of Beijing', says Trump's tariff chief as he warns ‘China will suck UK's blood’

The UK is a “compliant servant of communist China” at risk of having its “blood sucked” dry by Beijing, Donald Trump’s tariffs chief has claimed.

Peter Navarro, the US president's economic adviser, said the Labour government must refuse "string-laden gifts" from the Chinese regime and avoid becoming a “dumping ground” for goods that China is no longer sell to the US.

"If the Chinese vampire can’t suck the American blood, it’s going to suck the UK blood and the EU blood.”

“This is a very dangerous time for the world economies with respect to exposure to China,” he told The Telegraph.

Mr Navarro raised the alarm of Chinese investment in British property and infrastructure, warning over Beijing's power in UK markets as it welcomes business with China.

He added: “And let’s face it, the UK has been an all too compliant servant of the Chinese Communist Party because of the string-laden gifts that China gives as a way of spreading its soft power.”

It comes amid a bitter trade war between the Washington and Beijing after Trump increased tariffs on the Asian nation in a policy sparking turmoil in the global markets, of which Navarro was a key architect.

The Chinese government has previously openly spoken of its displeasure at the tariffs, unlike some other countries whose leaders have - in public at least - have sought to strike a more conciliatory tone.

'Stay vigilant'

Shipments of Chinese goods to the US have already plummet following the tariffs, which on some products have reached up to 145% as Beijing scrambles for alternative buyers.

Mr Navarro added: "As the US tries to get fairness from the biggest cheater, China, the UK and the EU have to be very vigilant about becoming dumping grounds for the products that China would otherwise sell to America,”

As US-China tensions soar, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said cutting ties with Beijing would be "foolish", warning failing to engage with the second-biggest economy on Earth would be the wrong move.

“China is the second-biggest economy in the world, and it would be, I think, very foolish, to not engage. That’s the approach of this Government,” she previously told The Telegraph.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty

She signalled she would back the fast fashion firm Shein launching an initial public offering (IPO) in the UK, saying the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority have “very strict standards” and “we do want to welcome new listings”.

Shein, which was founded in China but is now based in Singapore, has seen efforts to float face a variety of obstacles, including political pressure in the UK over alleged supply chain and labour abuses.

Mr Navarro warned that Britain must “beware of authoritarian mercantilist regimes bearing gifts”.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the UK and US are said to be "ongoing" and "productive" following a call between Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.

Sir Keir remains locked in negotiations with Trump's team as he scrambles to escape the headwinds of the US' tariff agenda by striking a special deal.

Currently, the UK faces a 10% tariff, with the EU facing 20%.

The White House has said on Tuesday negotiations between the UK and the US are “moving in a very positive way,”.

Mr Navarro said these talks are progressing, adding: “We are moving in Trump time, which is to say as swiftly as possible.”

Earlier this week, Trump's counter-terrorism czar Sebastian Gorka hailed the US president’s tariffs as an end of America being ‘treated as a piggybank’ by other countries.

Writing for LBC, Mr Gorka said the UK should be "glad" at being given a 10 per cent tariff "unlike the rest of Europe".

He described the US/UK relationship as still being a "special" one and said that the White House looks ‘forward to making it even more so’ - describing Trump as “the most consequential American President of the modern age.”

Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly rejected suggestions that the UK will need to choose between partnerships with Europe or America, saying the national interest “demands that we work with both”.

But ministers have signalled Britain will need to look to strengthen trading ties with other countries following Mr Trump’s introduction of import taxes.

A UK-EU summit is scheduled to take place on May 19 amid continued talks with the EU’s trade commissioner as leaks of a mooted UK-EU agreement on “free and open trade” in the face of Trump’s tariffs continue to emerge.