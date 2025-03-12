British backpacker who 'broke US visa rules' facing month in jail after being detained by ICE in 'Trump crackdown'

British backpacker who 'broke US visa rules' facing month in jail after being detained at border in 'Trump crackdown'. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British backpacker who 'broke US visa rules' is facing months in jail after being detained at the Canadian border as part of 'Trump's crackdown' on immigration.

Rebecca Burke, 28, a graphic artist from Monmouthshire, was mid-way through a "once in a lifetime" solo trip across the US when she was detained as she attempted to cross the Canadian border on February 26.

Burke began her four-month trip on January 7, visiting locations including New York and Seattle along the way, before attempting to enter Canada.

She was meant to be staying with a family in Vancouver, however, border officials raised concerns over whether the arrangement with the family amounted to work - a violation of the terms of her visa.

Now, her parents are appealing for help as they claim she has become the latest victim of Trump's 'immigration crackdown' that he claims is targeting "rapists and criminals".

Burke says she was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after her entry to Canada was denied, with officials handcuffing her before taking her away.

Burke began her four-month trip on January 7, visiting locations including New York and Seattle along the way, before attempting to enter Canada. Picture: Instagram

Placed in a cell, her parents claim Burke faced hours of questioning before she was allowed to contact her parents, by which point she was “in pieces”.

Her father told The Times: “For Andrea and I, it’s like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from. And since it started nearly 14 days ago, we feel like our lives have gone on hold.”

The Brit has now spent two weeks at a detention facility in Tacoma, Washington, where she is described as feeling “isolated and desperate” and forced to wear an “orange prison clothing”.

Her parents have also been informed by ICE officials that their daughter was “going up the priority list” because her “profile had gone up”.

“It was almost like she was slightly relieved that the ICE officer had said she is going up the priority list. There were almost happy tears, like a release because she’s been trapped in this horrendous situation,” said Mr Burke, 60.

In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb illustrates how President Donald Trump's pledge. Picture: Alamy

"She's been classed as an illegal alien despite being a British tourist who wants to go home. She doesn't want to stay there."

The British traveller could now face a further month in US prison for breaking the terms of her US visa.

Mr Burke claims that his daughter previously used the same exchange agreement in San Francisco several years ago, with no problems raised by border officials.

An ICE spokesman said: “All aliens in violation of US immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States regardless of nationality.”

The Foreign Office is currently supporting the Brit and her family.