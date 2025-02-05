British security chiefs concerned about Trump's pick for spy boss

Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

British security chiefs have expressed concern about Trump's pick for the director of national intelligence - because she's a Russia apologist

British security chiefs are hoping Trump's choice for the director of national intelligence will be blocked by the Senate.

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, has faced scrutiny by British Intelligence, due to claims that she's a Russia apologist.

The UK is in the 'Five Eyes' partnership, with American, Canada, New Zealand and Australia - meaning we share our sensitive intelligence with the US.

A source told The Telegraph: “She is completely unfit for the role.”

They added: “The main concerns are on Russia. She comes over as an apologist. One thing we need at the moment is a united front.”

On the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Gabbard tweeted "“This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/Nato had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of Nato.”

Following this tweet, a presenter on Russian state television called Gabbard "our girlfriend Tulsi."

Gabbard is also believed to have elevated a Russian-supported conspiracy that Ukraine was developing biological weapons laboratories which were backed by the US, according to The Telegraph.

Trump's pick is a former Democratic congresswoman, representing Hawaii rom 2013-2021.

Gabbard ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out to endorse Joe Biden.

She then left the Democrats, and joined the Republication party in 2022 to back Trump.

Tulsi Gabbard during the Senate Judiciary hearing. . Picture: Alamy

The publication understands that there is 'deep disquiet' between senior figures in UK security services regarding her potential appointment.

She was questioned by a confirmation hearing in the US senate, which latest for three hours.

She said: “Those who oppose my nomination imply that I am loyal to something or someone other than God, my own conscience and the constitution of the United States, accusing me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, a guru’s puppet, Modi’s puppet, not recognising the absurdity of simultaneously being the puppet of five different puppet masters.”

It's believed that next week she will go before the full US Senate, who could block her ascension to the position.

British intelligence could restrict her access to sensitive information, if she gets the position, through the definition of 'Uk Eyes Alpha' - meaning British intelligence expands the security classification for information that's usually shared.

Intelligence sharing is a cornerstone of the US-UK 'special relationship'.

In Trump's first presidential term, there was a leak of British intelligence by American operatives.

The New York Times published a photograph from the Manchester arena coming in 2017, two days after the attack took place.

The graphic image featured a backpack and explosive device near smears of blood.

The leak was blamed by British intelligence on the Americans.

This comes as international criticism against Trump garnered attention as he announced on Tuesday that "the Gaza thing has never worked" and said the US could 'take over' the region as he hosted Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

During the visit, Trump, alongside top advisers, made the case that a three-to-five-year timeline for reconstruction of the war-torn territory, was not a viable option.

"The Gaza thing has never worked," Mr Trump told reporters from the Oval Office.

"If we could find the right piece of land, pieces of land, and build them some really nice places, I think that would be a lot better than going back to Gaza.

"During a press conference late on Tuesday following his meeting with Netanyahu, the US president went on to describe how Gaza had been a "very unlucky place for a long time".

He added that together, the US and Israeli would return "peace" and "prosperity" to the region going forward and proposed a US-owned land where Palestinians could live "peacefully".

"Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs," he said.

It would be the "Riviera of the Middle East".

Speaking following Trump's comments, Netanyahu addressed the US president, adding: "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House".

He added that "Israel will end the war by winning the war," explaining that it will be a victory for the US as well.