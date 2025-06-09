California to sue ‘reckless and immoral’ Trump for sending troops to LA and ‘putting lives at risk’

Protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles near the Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center due to the immigration raids roil L.A. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said the state is taking Donald Trump to court after his 'illegal' mobilisation of troops to Los Angeles protests.

Donald Trump issued a command of "bring in the troops" in a series of late-night tweets on Sunday as protests against immigration raids in California erupted into violence.

Largely peaceful protests turned violent overnight as people took to the streets to protest the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal migrants across the US.

Police designated Downtown LA as an ‘unlawful assembly area’ and Trump posted online calling for the arrest of anyone wearing a face mask.

Authorities fired rubber bullets and rained down tear gas on demonstrators who were marching against President Trump's nationwide immigration raids.

But despite claims of widespread violence from the White House, the LA Sheriff’s Department described the protests as largely peaceful.

A protester throws a scooter at a police vehical near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Trump sent in 2,000 National Guard troops and placed 500 Marines on standby, while the LAPD authorised the 'use of less lethal munitions' to regain control of the city.

But the Los Angeles mayor and California governor have blamed the increasingly aggressive protests on Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard.

Governor Gavin Newsom said local law enforcement "didn't need help," but that Trump "sent troops anyway — to manufacture chaos and violence."

"Trump succeeded," he wrote in a Tweet, adding: "Now things are destabilized and we need to send in more law enforcement just to clean up Trump’s mess.

Newsom has since promised "California will be taking him to court" for deploying the troops without consulting him, accusing the US president of being 'reckless' and 'immoral'.

This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted.



He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard.



The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA.



It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing.



“He’s taken the illegal and unconstitutional act of federalizing the National Guard and he’s putting lives at risk," he told Fox News.

He also called the move "by definition, illegal," because Trump bypassed state governors to deploy the National Guard.

"There was no collaboration, there was no counsel, no consideration of the rules of engagement," he said. "It was a reckless act that has led to conditions that exacerbated and it’s putting people’s lives at risk."

The governor also said Trump is "unhinged right now" and accused him of "flaming the fires."

LA Mayor Karen Bass meanwhile urged protesters not to “engage in violence and chaos”, adding on X: “Don’t give the administration what they want.”

“What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration.

“This is about another agenda, this isn’t about public safety.”

People take cover as a fire work explodes during a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Mounted police teams have been deployed during clash. Picture: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Earlier officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had carried out raids on workplaces suspected of employing illegal immigrants, rounding up and arresting hundreds of foreign nationals.

There have been at least 118 arrests by ICE agents in the last week in Los Angeles.

Many of these arrests involved ICE agents taking immigrants by surprise and not wearing uniform or proper identification, leading to widespread fear among immigrants and condemnation from rights groups.

US media outlets and rights groups reported that hundreds of detainees, including children, were held overnight in the basement of federal buildings without access to beds, blankets or adequate food and water.

Trump vowed on Sunday to "set Los Angeles free" from what he described as "Illegal Aliens and Criminals" backed by "violent, insurrectionist mobs".

Protesters were seen filling the streets in response to mass deportations across the state, with tear gas deployed on Sunday afternoon as officers in riot gear lined the streets.

Hundreds of protesters gather to demand an immediate end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workplace raids. Picture: Getty

National Guard in Los Angeles amid protests over ICE raids. Picture: Getty

So far 56 arrests have been made during the protests in Los Angeles, police chief Jim McDonnell said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, more than 60 arrests were made in San Francisco, which included several protesters under the age of 18.

Three LADP officers were injured but did not require transport.

Among those arrested was a person accused of ramming a motorcycle into a line of officers, injuring one, and a person who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an officer.

A series of coordinated immigration raids across Los Angeles on Friday ignited the protests, after US immigration officials at ICE made dozens of arrests targeting those suspected of "immigration violations".

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump referred to Los Angeles as a "once great American City" before proceeding to label the largely peaceful protests "migrant riots".

Five hundred Marines are ready to support the National Guard troops, US Northern Command said.

A protestor is detained during clash between police and demonstrators as the Trump administration continues its immigration raids in the US state of California. Picture: Getty

Protesters take cover near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Several vehicles have been set on fire, including Waymo electric 'driverless' SUVs. The lithium-ion batteries can "release toxic gasses", Los Angeles Police Department warned.

Amid growing concerns over heightening tensions, governor Newsom urged protesters to remain calm on Sunday - as he suggested Trump is "hoping for chaos" on the streets.

“He’s hoping for chaos so he can justify more crackdowns, more fear, more control," Newsom said on Sunday.

"Stay calm. Never use violence. Stay peaceful.”

Police had previously used tear gas, stun guns and riot shields to push back against protestors on Saturday.