Canada's Mark Carney says he'll meet Donald Trump next week

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference on Friday confirming he will visit Washington next week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Canada's newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Donald Trump next week to discuss their economic relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a stunning turnaround on Monday, Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won Canada’s federal election, according to broadcasters in the country.

Fuelled by threats from Donald Trump of annexation, Justin Trudeau’s party overcame a massive Conservative lead to remain in power.

Mr Carney confirmed on Friday that he will be visited Trump next week, saying "our old relationship based on steadily increasing integration is over".

The Canadian Prime Minister said he had a "very constructive call" with Donald Trump.

"Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations," Mr Carney said.

"My government will fight to get the best deal for Canada. We will take all the time necessary, but not more, in order to do so."

This comes as the US President has made repeated claims that he'll made Canada the "51st State".

Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney speaks to supporters at a victory party in Ottawa. Picture: DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Carney also revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay a visit to Canada, with the British monarch delivering a speech from the throne on May 27.

The King described the visit as an "historic honour which matches the weight of our times".

Speaking as the polls closed, Carney offered a stark warning regarding Trump's intentions.

"President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us - that will never, ever happen," he declared.

Read More: Donald Trump planning huge military parade in Washington for his 79th birthday, plans show

Read More: 'He will win again': Donald Trump’s former chief strategist insists US president is on course for third term

A man dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump poses for photographs next to Douglas Bloomfield (L) from Toronto, Canada and his son Phoenix (R) as they hold up a large Canadian flag outside the White House on March 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

After polls closed, the Liberals were projected to win more of parliament's 343 seats than the Conservative Party, though it was not immediately clear if they would win an outright majority or would need to rely on one or more smaller parties to form a government and pass legislation.

The Liberals were headed for a crushing defeat until the American president started attacking Canada's economy and threatening its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the 51st state.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney walk from Rideau Hall to cast his ballot in the Canadian Federal Election. Picture: Getty

Trump's actions infuriated Canadians and stoked a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

"We were dead and buried in December. Now we are going to form a government," David Lametti, a former Liberal Justice Minister, told broadcaster CTV.

"We have turned this around thanks to Mark," he said.

The Conservative Party's leader, Pierre Poilievre, hoped to make the election a referendum on former prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity declined toward the end of his decade in power as food and housing prices rose.

But Trump attacked, Trudeau resigned and Carney, a two-time central banker, became the Liberal Party's leader and prime minister.

Even with Canadians grappling with the fallout from a deadly weekend attack at a Vancouver street festival, Trump was trolling them on election day, suggesting on social media that he was on their ballot and repeating that Canada should become the 51st state.

He also erroneously claimed that the US subsidises Canada, writing: "It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!"

Supporters react at an election night event for Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney as early polling results indicate a Liberal victory in the federal elections. Picture: Getty

Trump's truculence has infuriated many Canadians, leading many to cancel US vacations, refuse to buy American goods and possibly even vote early. A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.

"The Americans want to break us so they can own us," Carney said in the run-up to election day. "Those aren't just words. That's what's at risk."

As he and his wife cast their ballots in their Ottawa district on Monday, Poilievre implored voters to "Get out to vote - for a change."

In the months before American attacks on Canadian sovereignty, Poilievre styled himself as somewhat of a "mini-Trump".

After running a Trump-like campaign for months, though, his similarities to the bombastic American leader might have cost him, with the once-favourite losing his own seat in last night's election.

Reid Warren, a Toronto resident, said he voted Liberal because Poilievre "sounds like mini-Trump to me". And he said Trump's tariffs are a worry.

"Canadians coming together from, you know, all the shade being thrown from the States is great, but it's definitely created some turmoil, that's for sure," he said.

Historian Robert Bothwell said Poilievre appealed to the "same sense of grievance" as Trump, but that it ultimately cost him with voters.

"The Liberals ought to pay him," Bothwell added, referring to the US president.

"Trump talking is not good for the Conservatives."

Carney and the Liberals cleared a big hurdle by winning a fourth-straight term, but they have daunting challenges ahead.

Foreign policy had not dominated a Canadian election as much as it did this year's since 1988, when, ironically, free trade with the United States was the prevailing issue.

In addition to the trade war with the US and frosty relationship with Trump, Canada is dealing with a cost-of-living crisis. And more than 75% of its exports go to the US, so Trump's tariffs threat and his desire to get North American automakers to move Canada's production south could severely damage the Canadian economy.

While campaigning, Carney vowed that every dollar the the government collects from counter-tariffs on US goods will go towards Canadian workers who are adversely affected by the trade war.

He also said he plans to keep dental care in place, offer a middle-class tax cut, return immigration to sustainable levels and increase funding to Canada's public broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.