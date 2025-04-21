Donald and Melania Trump to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome

UNITED STATES - APRIL 21: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald and Melania Trump have announced they will attend the Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.

"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome," Trump said on Truth Social late on Monday.

The president told reporters on Monday that he would be briefed on whether he could attend after attending the annual White House Easter egg roll.

Trump was then asked if he’d like to attend, with the US President responding, “I don’t know, I just have to look at the timing.”

It comes as Trump labelled the late Pope a "good man" who "loved the world", announcing flags would be flown at half mast to mark his passing.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, stand with the Easter bunny as they participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Picture: Alamy

The comments come as US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth hit back at 'disgruntled' employees at the same White House event, amid reports he shared top-secret military details in a second Signal chat.

Francis, who died following a stroke aged 88 on Easter Monday just a day after greeting crowds in Vatican City, drew tributes for his strong advocacy for the poor and marginalised.

He has been remembered as someone full of compassion, mercy and “irrepressible hope” as Catholics came together to mourn the death of a pontiff hailed by the King and other world leaders.

Outside of the Catholic Church, the leaders of other religions also paid tribute to Francis.

The Church of England’s current most senior bishop Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell described the Pope as having been “witty, lively, good to be with”.

He said in a statement: “Pope Francis was acutely aware of the divisions between our churches and how they stand in the way of seeing Jesus Christ more fully.”

The leader of the world’s Roman Catholics was described by the King, whom he met in recent weeks, as someone who had “profoundly touched the lives of so many”.