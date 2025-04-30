'You haven't seen anything yet': Trump vows 'we're only just getting started' as he celebrates 100 days in office

President Trump Delivers Speech In Michigan To Mark 100 Days Of His Presidency. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump declared, “we’re only just getting started” as he celebrated 100 days in office with a campaign-style rally in Michigan.

The president spoke for around 90 minutes, mocking Joe Biden, attacking “radical left lunatics”, defending his global tariff war and promising more is to come.

It comes after polling data showed Trump to be one of the least popular presidents in history after 100 days in the White House.

"Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge," he said, alongside a video of migrants he claims are gang members being deported to prisons in El Salvador.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at Macomb Community College on April 29, 2025 at Warren, Michigan. Picture: Getty

"It's my solemn duty as commander-in-chief. I have an obligation to save our country."

Trump defended his trade war with China, saying the country has “taken more jobs from us than any country has ever taken from another country".

"I think it's going to work out," he added.

"They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. But it's going to be a fair deal."

Touching on the economy, Trump defended his record and claimed his administration had “already ended inflation.”

This is false, inflation has risen since this time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

What Donald Trump has done during the first 100 days of his second term

He said: "Interest rates came down, despite the fact that I have a Fed person who's not really doing a good job, but I won't say that. I want to be very nice. I want to be very nice and respectful to the Fed.

"You're not supposed to criticise the Fed. You're supposed to let him do his own thing. But I know much more than he does about interest rates, believe me.

"We're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country," Trump concluded.

He added: "We've just gotten started. You haven't even seen anything yet."