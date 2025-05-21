Donald Trump accepts $400m jet from Qatar as luxury plane to be 'used as Air Force One'

The US president was gifted the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, which is set to be used as Air Force One. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has accepted a $400m jet from the Qatari government, the Pentagon has announced, with the Boeing 747 set to be used as Air Force One.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted the lavish gift on behalf of the president.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department will “work to ensure proper security measures” on the plane to ensure it is safe.

Mr Parnell said it was accepted “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations.”

The president has previously said he won't use the aircraft until his term in office ends, with Trump reportedly planning on donating it to his future presidential library.

Read more: Putin 'has a hold on Trump', claims Anthony Scaramucci - admitting his wife 'hates the President more than Melania'

Read more: Donald Trump signs billion dollar deals on aviation and defence with Qatar on Middle East tour

President Donald Trump bids farewell to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani at Al Udeid Air Force Base as he boards Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

Asked while he was in the Oval Office with South Africa’s president about the plane, Mr Trump said: "They are giving the United States Air Force a jet.

He previously came under fire when it emerged that he would likely accept the gift.

He as defended his acceptance of the gift against allegations of corruption with the plane being one of the most expensive foreign gifts ever received by the American government.

He said "I think it's a great gesture from Qatar,” and that “I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer”.

American officials are not allowed to accept gifts from world leaders above $480 (£363) and the move has led to dissent from Republicans as well as Democrats and is in possible violation of the US Emoluments Clause.

"I mean, I could be a stupid person saying: 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane,” he added.

Far right advocate Laura Loomer has been among those who usually side with the president to have raised objection, stating: "This is really going to be such a stain on the [administration] if this is true." Back in February, the president criticised Boeing for what he thought was a slower than ideal delivery for scheduled replacements stating that he could potentially buy his own.

She added that Qatar “funds the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US service members”.

What do we know about Donald Trump's new $400m jet?

The Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet is a state of the art aircraft that will offer something of a flying palace for the president.The fancy interior is decorated with well-designed bathrooms, private bedrooms, and a grand staircase akin to the flashy decor on display in Trump Tower.

It has three bedrooms, a private lounge and an office. The plane is now parked in Palm Beach, Florida.Mr Trump has said that the aircraft will take over from the current Air Force One, his official plane, which he said is 40 years old and in need of a replacement.

According to the Washington Post, the pair of modified Boeing 747 planes that serve as Air Force One have been in use for 35 years and date back to the George Bush Sr administration in the late 1980s.

Back in February, the president criticised Boeing for what he thought was a slower than ideal delivery for scheduled replacements stating that he could potentially buy his own.

This comes after Trump signed a series of deals with Qatar after meeting with the country's ruler during a whistlestop tour of the Middle East.

The two leaders signed an aviation agreement, which Trump described as the largest ever order of Boeing Jets, with Qatar Airways placing an order worth over $200bn for 160 of the planes, according to the president.

They also signed an agreement on defence, which includes a statement of intent on cooperation between the two countries.