Donald Trump announces 30% tariffs on the EU and Mexico

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

President Donald Trump has announced a fresh wave of tariffs against the EU and Mexico.

Taking to TruthSocial on Saturday, Mr Trump confirmed goods from both Mexico and the EU would be subject to 30% tariffs from August 1.

The EU had hoped to agree a wide-ranging trade deal with the US following Mr Trump's decision to pause his so-called liberation-day tariffs.

In a letter to the Mexican government, Mr Trump thanked the country for helping to lower illegal migration into the US, but said Mexico had not done enough to prevent America from becoming a “Narco-Trafficking Playground”.

Donald Trump alongside leaders of the G7. Picture: Getty

“We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with The European Union, and we have concluded we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies, and Trade Barriers,” Trump wrote to the EU.

“Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.”

This announcement will undoubtedly come as a shock to the EU, who believed its trade commissioner, Maroš Šefčovič, had negotiated a 10% tariff deal.

This move could see the EU look to reopen negotiations with the White House.

It comes after the US President announced a slew of new tariffs against Japan, Canada, South Korea and Brazil earlier this week.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has hinted more letters could follow in the days ahead.

She disputed the suggestion that the shifting tariff deadlines from 9 July to 1 August might reduce the power of Trump's threats.

"The president's phone, I can tell you, rings off the hook from world leaders all the time who are begging him to come to a deal," she said.

When the president first announced a raft of steep tariffs in April, turmoil broke out on financial markets, leading to the president suspending some of the highest duties to allow for talks, while keeping in place a 10% levy.