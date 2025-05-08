Donald Trump announces US-UK trade deal calling 'full and comprehensive' agreement a 'great honour'

Keir Starmer says he will 'always act in our national interest' ahead of US-UK trade deal announcement. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has announced a US-UK trade deal, calling it a 'full and comprehensive' agreement ahead of a White House press conference later today.

Trump said it was a 'great honour' to do a deal with the United Kingdom, after Donald Trump teased late on Wednesday he would be making a major announcement in Washington.

The US president teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country”, with a post to his Truth Social platform on Thursday noting a "very big and exciting day for the United States of America" lay ahead.

Moments later, Trump announced: "The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.

"Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement."

President Donald Trump speaks before David Perdue is sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Picture: Alamy

The US President added: "Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!"

A White House press conference is expected to take place at around 3pm UK time.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has said he will “always act in our national interest” ahead of a milestone UK-US trade deal announcement expected later today.

Starmer said on Thursday that he would “deliver security and renewal for our country” as he discussed an impending announcement.

In a speech at the London Defence Conference on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: “As you know, talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today.

“But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country.”

Trump announced on Truth Social: "the agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Picture: Truth Social

The US president teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country”, with a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday teasing that a "very big and exciting day for the United States of America" lay ahead. Picture: Truth Social

Three sources familiar with the reported plans told the New York Times the president would announce a UK - US trade deal.

Details surrounding the detail remain sparse, with No 10 on lockdown where details are concerned.

One key element of the trade agreement is thought to involve concessions on food and agriculture imports - amid concerns over US chlorinated chicken.

It's thought such a deal could also ease export tariffs, with the car industry thought to be another key trade point.

Sir Keir Starmer said he would “always act in our national interest” and “deliver security and renewal for our country” as he discussed an impending announcement on trade talks with the US.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament in London, England, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Picture: Alamy

A Number 10 spokeswoman said talks with the US had been “continuing at pace and the Prime Minister will update later today”.

After the report emerged, the British pound rose by 0.4% against the US dollar.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 7. Picture: Alamy

Trump said the trade announcement would be the "first of many".

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the New York Times report.

If Mr Trump does announce a deal with the UK, it will be the first agreement since he announced the tariffs.

Britain was not among the countries hit with high reciprocal tariffs during Trump's "liberation day" on April 2.

The US president slapped a 10% tariff on countries across the globe during the announcement.

However the reciprocal tariffs were then suspended for 90 days as Trump rowed back on the decision.

However, the UK was still hit with a 25% tariff on cars, plus all steel and aluminium imports to the US.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: "The prime minister will always act in Britain's national interest - for workers, for business, for families.

"The United States is an indispensable ally for both our economic and national security.

"Talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace and the prime minister will update later today."

Last week, Trump said he has "potential" trade deals with South Korea, Japan and India.

An announcement on Thursday would come just two days after the UK revealed it had agreed a trade deal with India, which Sir Keir hailed as a “landmark deal”.

The Liberal Democrats called for MPs to be given a vote on any trade deal with the US so the agreement could be “properly scrutinised”.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader and Treasury spokeswoman, said: “A good trade deal with the US could bring huge benefits, but Liberal Democrats are deeply concerned that it may include measures that threaten our NHS, undermine our farmers or give tax cuts to US tech billionaires.

“If the Government is confident the agreement it has negotiated with Trump is in Britain’s national interest, it should not be afraid to bring it before MPs.”

Film tariffs are expected to form part of UK-US trade talks after Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on all foreign films imported to the United States.

In response to Trump's film tariffs, the UK government said trade talks with Washington were in the process and it was taking a "calm and steady approach" to discussions in an attempt to "ease pressure on UK businesses".

Philippa Childs, head of the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu), said the UK industry is “only just recovering” from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, when many productions were delayed or cancelled.

“The UK is a world leader in film and TV production, employing thousands of talented workers, and this is a key growth sector in the Government’s industrial strategy,” she said.