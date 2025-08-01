Donald Trump raises Canada tariff to 35% in bid to tackle 'illicit drug crisis'

Donald Trump raises Canada tariff to 35% as US announces new levies for dozens of countries. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The US president raised Canada's tariff rate from 25% to 35% in a new executive order.

Trump raised Canada's tariff rate from 25% to 35% in a new executive order, the White House says.

The new levy will come into effect in just hours.

The White House says the higher rate is due to the flow of drugs and comes as a result of its inaction in the "illicit drug crisis" and its "retaliation against the United States" for its actions to address the threat.

It added that the country "has failed to cooperate in curbing the ongoing flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs" and Trump has increased the country's tariff to "effectively address the existing emergency".

The White House statements detail that goods captured by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) are exempt from the 35% tariff.

Earlier this month, in a letter to Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump wrote: "I must mention that the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers."

In a statement Mr Carney said: "Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.

He continued: "Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries."