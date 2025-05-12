Donald Trump defends 'free of charge' $400m 'flying palace' gift from Qatar amid huge backlash

Donald Trump has hit back at criticism of a $400million 'flying palace', right, gifted by Qatar. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has been forced to defend accepting a $400million 'flying palace' offered to him by Qatar after facing a massive backlash over the deal.

The US President has hit back at both Democratic and Republic critics over his lavish gift from the Qatari royal family.

He reportedly intends to use the $400 million luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as Air Force One after costly delays to an order he placed with Boeing for two new aircrafts in his first presidential term.

The “flying palace” is thought to be one of the most expensive foreign gifts ever received by the American government, according to reports.

Even Laura Loomer, a far-right ally of Trump, said accepting Qatar’s plane would be a “stain” on his government.

A Boeing 747 sits on the tarmac of Palm Beach International airport after US President Donald Trump toured the aircraft on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

She added that Qatar “fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members.”

Defending the gift, which he allegedly intends to use after his presidency, Trump stressed it was a "public and transparent transaction".

He wrote on his Truth Social network: "The Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats."

Trump added that the Democrats "insist we pay TOP DOLLAR for the plane... The Dems are World Class Losers!!!! MAGA."

It comes after the Democratic National Committee argued the move was evidence that Trump is using the White House for personal financial gain.

Other Democratic lawmakers have slammed the plan as “wildly illegal" and “corruption in plain sight.”

But Trump insists that that the current presidential plane is too old and needs replacing.

He says it should be seen as a huge plus Qatar is offering gift at no cost to the US taxpayer.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said told ABC News: "Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws."

"President Trump's Administration is committed to full transparency,"

Trump toured the opulent plane back in February when it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Qatar said the transfer of an aircraft for "temporary use" as Air Force One is still being considered by Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense.