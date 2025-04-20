Donald Trump uses Easter message to swipe at 'radical left lunatics', 'Sleepy Joe Biden' and US law enforcement

President Donald Trump stops and waves from the North Portico as he departs the White House April 20, 2025. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald J. Trump has wished Americans a "Happy Easter" - as the US President used his holiday message to take aim at "Radical Left Lunatics" and US officials.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Easter Sunday, the president accused the left of bringing "Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS- 13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country".

The online rant, published shortly before 8am local time on Sunday, saw Trump accuse US judges and law enforcement of "allowing" what he called a "sinister attack on our Nation".

Honing in on his predecessor "Sleepy Joe Biden", Trump hailed him the "WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing".

It comes days after Donald Trump declared that any party refusing to move forward with Ukraine-Russia peace talks are "fools" and "horrible people".

The Easter rant came shortly before the US President was pictured walking along the White House's North Portico as he departed Washington by helicopter.

It came hours after J D Vance briefly met with the Pope at the Vatican ahead of Easter celebrations, following a very public clash with the Catholic leader on US immigration policy.

Posting on Sunday, Trump's full message read: "Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS- 13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country.

"Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!"

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on March 11, 2020, concerning the coronavirus pandemic, a European travel ban, and an economic stimulus package for U.S. citizens and small businesses. (USA). Picture: Alamy

"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.

"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -

"But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!"

Speaking on Friday, the US President doubled down on earlier comments made by his Secretary of State, confirming the US would "just take a pass" if negotiations appear to be stalling.

Marco Rubio claimed on Friday that the White House would "walk away" from attempts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine failing any further progress.

Asked whether the claim was accurate, Trump asserted he would abandon attempts "very shortly" if a deal could not be reached.

"How many days is that?" one reporter asked him from the White House."No specific number of days. But quickly, we want to get it done," Trump responded.

Asked whether Russia was playing the US, the president added: "Nobody is playing me. I'm trying to help."