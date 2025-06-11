Donald Trump says it's 'very nice' that Elon Musk admits 'regret' in climbdown after bitter row

Donald Trump, left, has responded after Elon Musk expressed regret for some posts he made during the pair's explosive row. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has responded after Elon Musk rowed back on his repeated attacks on the president by admitting some of his social media posts "went too far".

The US president said he "thought it was very nice" that Musk appeared to show regret for some of his actions during the pair's bitter row, according to The New York Post.

Musk had posted on X this morning: "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Last week, Musk posted a series of vindictive tweets on X in the feud, which have since been deleted.

Musk did not clarify which posts he regretted.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

But among them, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO described the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination".

He said the bill was "outrageous" and it will "burden American citizens".

Over the weekend, Mr Trump said he had no desire to repair his relationship with Musk.

Musk and Trump escalated the public feud over the spending bill. Picture: Alamy

Asked on Saturday whether he had any plans to repair the relationship, he said simply "no."Asked if he thought his relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Mr Trump said, “I would assume so, yeah.”

A huge row erupted between the pair last week in a public feud kick-started when Mr Trump was asked during a White House meeting with Germany's new leader about Mr Musk's criticism of his spending bill.

In a significant escalation, Musk claimed Trump was "in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

The White House dismissed the Epstein claims at the time.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters: "This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill [a Republican tax and spending bill] because it does not include the policies he wanted.

"The president is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."

After Trump started criticising Musk, shares of his electric vehicle company Tesla plunged more than 14%, knocking about 150 billion dollars (£110 billion) off Tesla's market valuation.

Mr Musk lost about 20 billion dollars (£14.7 billion) on his personal holding of Tesla.

Musk later offered up an especially stinging insult to a president sensitive about his standing among voters: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election."

"Such ingratitude."

Trump's spending bill would unleash trillions of dollars in tax cuts and slash spending but also spike deficits by 2.4 trillion dollars over a decade and leave some 10.9 million more people without health insurance, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.