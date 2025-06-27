Donald Trump declares US is ending all trade talks with Canada ‘immediately’

President Trump Welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Carney To The White House. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has declared the US is ending all trade talks with Canada “effective immediately.”

It comes after Canada announced it plans to push ahead with a digital services tax that would come into effect at the end of the month, impacting American tech firms.

Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, accusing Canada of a “direct and blatant attack on our Country.

“They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing,” he added.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately.

"We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,” he said.

Canada is trying to legislate its way towards reducing its dependence on the United States.

Digital services taxes are a way for countries to tax online services. Countries with these taxes can collect revenue from large companies that operate mainly online.

Canada's new Digital Services Tax is set to take effect from Monday - and will be retroactive to 2022.