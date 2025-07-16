Donald Trump brands Epstein files 'sordid but boring' amid 'cover-up' allegations

Trump pictured with Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has hit back at those claiming he is trying to cover up the so-called “Epstein Files”, branding the unreleased documents “sordid but boring.”

Mr Trump has come under fire in recent days for his Government’s decision not to release the files, which allegedly contain the names of those who collaborated with the infamous sex trafficker.

The President has grown increasingly frustrated, going as far as to call the files a “hoax” created by Joe Biden and Barack Obama, despite the release of them being a key campaign promise during last year’s election.

“He's dead for a long time,” Mr Trump said of the infamous paedophile.

President Donald Trump gestures from the stairs of Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

“He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody.”

Speaking from Air Force One, Mr Trump added: 'It's pretty boring stuff. It's sordid, but it's boring, and I don't understand why it keeps going.

“I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that.”

Mr Trump has faced growing pressure from his own base in recent days, with many of his supporters seeing the release of the “Epstein Files” a key promise of his administration.

As a result, the President has called on his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to release “anything credible” connected to Epstein.

“But credible information? Let them give it - anything that's credible, I would say, let them have it,” he added.

On Monday, it emerged Republican lawmakers had blocked an attempt by the Democrat party to force the release of the files.

Taking to TruthSocial last week, Trump hit out at critics of his administration, calling for the release of the files.

He wrote: “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!

“We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.

“For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more?

“They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.”