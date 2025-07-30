Trump suggests Epstein 'stole' Virginia Giuffre and other female staff working at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump pictured with Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has suggested Jeffrey Epstein “stole” Virginia Giuffre and other young female staffers from his Mar-a-Lago country club.

Speaking from Air Force One on Tuesday, the president explained earlier comments where he claimed to have fallen out with the paedophile because he “did something that was inappropriate, he stole people that worked for me.”

Trump’s comments come as the president faces mounting pressure to release the so-called “Epstein files”, a list allegedly revealing the names of those who took part in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

In recent weeks, White House officials have been keen to highlight Trump fell out with Epstein in 2004, expelling him from his Mar-a-Lago estate for “being a creep.”

On Tuesday, a reporter asked the president: “The workers that were taken from you – were some of them young women?”

Trump replied: “The answer is yes, they were. People that worked in the spa.”

A separate reporter asked the president if he was referring to Prince Andrew accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who passed away earlier this year and had previously worked at Mar-a-Lago when she was just 16.

“I think she worked at the spa,” Trump replied.

“I think so. I think that was one of the people, yeah. He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever.”

Speaking in Scotland this week, Trump insisted he did not ‘have the privilege’ of visiting Epstein’s notorious island where sex abuse took place in another attempt to distance himself from the sex trafficker.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island,” Trump said.

“In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island,” he added.

The paedophile financier was found dead by suicide in his Manhattan cell in 2019, shortly after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.