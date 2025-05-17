Donald Trump says Ex-FBI director’s ‘8647’ seashell post ‘meant assassination’

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the former FBI director wrote "cool shell formation on my beach walk" under a picture of seashells that appeared to form the shapes for "86 47''. Picture: Instagram/@comey

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has accused former FBI director James Comey of calling for his ‘assassination’ in a social media post.

James Comey, who led the FBI from 2013 until 2017, shared a photo showing seashells appearing to form the numbers ’86 47’.

He captioned the Instagram post: "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

The number 86 is a slang term meaning "to get rid of", however, it has more recently been used as a term to mean "kill". The second number is thought to refer to Mr Trump, the 47th US president.

Mr Comey later removed the post, saying he thought the numbers "were a political message" and that he was not aware that the numeric arrangement could be associated with violence.

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered.



This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

But Mr Trump rejected his explanation, telling Fox News: "He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant... that meant assassination."

The country's homeland security secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that an investigation had been launched related to the picture of seashells/

Numerous Trump administration officials, including Ms Noem, claim his post was a coded message advocating for the assassination of Trump, the 47th president.

The use of 86, a slang term that means “to throw out", "to get rid of" or "to refuse service to,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, has proven contentious.

The dictionary notes: "Among the most recent senses adopted is a logical extension of the previous ones, with the meaning of 'to kill'.

A social media post made by former FBI director James Comey is under investigation, after some Republicans suggested it was a call to violence against Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Merriam-Webster clarifies that this last use is not as common as the other three.

Comey later deleted the post, and said he was unaware of the potential meaning of the seashell formation.

He wrote: "I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message.

"I didn't realise some folks associate those numbers with violence.

"It never occurred to me," Mr Comey added, "but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

Ms Noem confirmed that the Department for Homeland Security and the Secret Service is “investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.”

The post sparked outrage among conservatives and Trump supporters on social media, with many accusing Comey of calling for Trump to be assassinated.

Trump survived an assassination attempt as a Pennsylvania campaign event last year, when a bullet grazed his ear.

The US president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, accused Comey of calling “for my dad to be murdered.”

Current FBI director Kash Patel said he was aware of the post and was conferring with the Secret Service and its director.

James Blair, White House deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, noted that the post came at a delicate time given that Mr Trump is travelling in the Middle East.

"This is a Clarion Call from Jim Comey to terrorists & hostile regimes to kill the President of the United States as he travels in the Middle East," Mr Blair wrote on X.

Mr Comey, who was FBI director from 2013 to 2017, was fired by Mr Trump during the president's first term amid the bureau's probe into allegations of ties between Russian officials and Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Comey wrote about his career in the best-selling memoir "A Higher Loyalty".

He is now a crime fiction writer and is promoting his latest book, "FDR Drive", which is being released on Tuesday.