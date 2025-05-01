'He will win again': Donald Trump’s former chief strategist insists US president is on course for third term

Donald Trump will be president for a third term, his former adviser said. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump will be US president for a third term, his former adviser has insisted.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steve Bannon forecast that Trump would find a way to get one more term in the White House, despite America's constitution restricting presidents to a maximum of two terms in office.

He also suggested that Trump was seeking to avoid "kinetic war" with China by showing Beijing "respect" and seeking "some sort of accommodation".

Speaking to David Patrikarakos on his Apocalypse Now? podcast, Bannon said there were ways for it to be done.

It comes after Trump said he "isn't joking" about wanting to remain president for four more years.

The Trump Organisation is already selling red caps that read 'Trump 2028'.

Read more: Donald Trump 'ousts' top White House national security adviser Mike Waltz after Signal chat fiasco

Read more: Kamala Harris hits out at Donald Trump in first major speech since losing election

100 days of Trump: Simon Marks' American Week

Asked whether it was a possibility, Bannon said: "Yes, President Trump is going to be eligible, is going to run again, and will win again.

"And I will tell you, on the afternoon of the 20th January of 2029, he's going be in the White House signing executive orders."

In an interview in March, Trump said: "There are methods which you could do it."

Bannon was Trump's key strategist for his 2016 presidential campaign.

He said he believed Joe Biden "stole" the 2020 election.

"The whole reason he came back and ran again was his burning conviction that he had won in 2020, it had been stolen…" he said.

"His inner group and our audience - almost to a person, I think it's almost 100 per cent - believe strongly to the core of their being that the 2020 election was stolen."

Bannon also criticised Elon Musk during the podcast episode, claiming he was part of a group of Silicon Valley oligarchs who had created "an apartheid state".

"The oligarchs are all progressives, including Elon Musk," he said. "They were all progressive.

"They're all progressive in their outlook. They've just come to President Trump because he's a winner."