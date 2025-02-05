Trump’s plan to ‘take over’ Gaza strip and create ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ rejected by Britain

President Donald Trump's proposal the US could "take over" the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle Palestinians has been opposed by a host of UK voices. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

President Trump’s plan to "take over" the Gaza strip and create a "Riviera of the Middle East" has been rejected by Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His proposal came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He suggested the US could take “long-term” ownership of the territory and that Palestinians could be permanently resettled elsewhere

The US President detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the US to take "ownership" in redeveloping the war-torn territory into "the Riviera of the Middle East".

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," Mr Trump said.

"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs."

The proposal has triggered a wave of reactions, as a variety of senior UK politicians have voiced their opposition.

Watch again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Steve Reed | 05.02.25

'Crystal clear'

Environment secretary Steve Reed told LBC a two-state solution is the only route to lasting peace when he rebuffed the idea on Wednesday morning.

He told Nick Ferrari: “The UK Government’s view on this is crystal clear...we believe that Palestinian civilians must be able to return to their homes and to rebuild their lives that have been shattered over the last 14 months.

He added: “If we want a long-lasting peace in that area, the only way we can reach that is a two-state solution with a secure Israel, safe and at peace within their borders, alongside a viable Palestinian state.”

Mr Reed said the Palestinians will need international support due to the state Gaza is in.

He also hoped for the ceasefire - which came into effect on January 19 - to become long-term.

"Lets use the ceasefire to negotiate a long term peace," he added.

Hamas said Trump's proposal was a "recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region". Picture: Getty

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in north Gaza. Picture: Getty

Read more: Trump gives advisers instructions to 'obliterate' Iran should the nation attempt to assassinate him

Read more: Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from UN human rights council

Dame Priti Patel told LBC we have to be "absolutely resolute" about the process.

"I can’t read into what President Trump has said overnight as we don’t know what brought him to those comments.

"Fundamentally we have to be absolutely resolute around the priority being hostage release and sticking with the process that's already been put in place."

Trump proposes 'long-term' US ownership of Gaza

Tobias Ellwood, former Middle East minister and former MP for Bournemouth East, also told LBC that Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza simply "isn't going to work".

He told Martin Stanford that "this has been quite astonishing, even by Trump's standards."

He wondered if Trump is serious, or if it's just a grand statement.

The Middle East expert said Trump's claims to 'take over' the territory, and turn it into the 'Riviera of the Middle East' would breach the Olso Accords and the Geneva Convention, as it violates the right of self-determination for Palestine.

He said Palestinians would not support US intervention, and it's unlikely that neighbouring Jordon and Egypt will take two million Gazan refugees.

Ellwood pointed out that Trump won the election, partly because he was "removing unnecessary American engagement across the world."

Trump has now devoted a minimum of 50,000 troops to Gaza, who will engage with Hamas.

Tobias Ellwood wondered if Trump is serious about the plan, or if it's just a grand statement. Picture: Alamy

'No ethnic cleansing'

The US president's claims were also met with concern from both John Swinney and his predecessor, Humza Yousaf.

Mr Swinney made clear: "Any suggestion Palestinians should be removed from their home is unacceptable and dangerous."

Posting on social media site X, the First Minister added: "There must be no ethnic cleansing.

"Only a proper two state solution will bring lasting peace."

Mr Yousaf, whose parents-in-law were trapped in Gaza for a number of weeks in 2023 as the recent conflict flared, was strongly critical of Trump's remarks.

He said: "What Trump calls 'permanent resettlement' is what the rest of the world should call ethnic cleansing.

"Gaza belongs to the people of Gaza. Period."

Netanyahu said Trump is " the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House". Picture: Alamy

Speaking following Trump's comments, Netanyahu addressed the US president, adding: "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House".

He added that "Israel will end the war by winning the war," explaining that it will be a victory for the US as well.

'Recipe for creating chaos'

Hamas, which sparked the war with its October 7 2023, attack on Israel, said Mr Trump's proposal was a "recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region".

"Instead of holding the Zionist occupation accountable for the crime of genocide and displacement, it is being rewarded, not punished," the militant group said in a statement.

Egypt, Jordan and other American allies in the Middle East have already rejected the idea of relocating more than two million Palestinians from Gaza elsewhere in the region.

Saudi Arabia, an important American ally, weighed in quickly with a sharply-worded statement, noting that its call for an independent Palestinian state was a "firm, steadfast and unwavering position".

"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stresses what it had previously announced regarding its absolute rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands or efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land," the statement said.