Trump unveils $5 million 'gold card' with his face on for rich migrants

US President Donald Trump holds the $5 million dollar Gold Card as he speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Florida on April 3, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The US president showed off 'the Trump card' on Thursday might - making citizenship available to deep-pocketed migrants.

President Trump showed off the new card on Air Force One on Thursday.

He previously revealed the gold cards are feature "green-card privileges-plus" by allowing rich migrants to fast-track their citizenship applications.

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” Mr Trump said.

“That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is?”

“It’s the gold card — the Trump card.”

He claimed the card would be in use "in less than two weeks, probably".

The gold card system is Mr Trump's answer to the backlogged EB-5 visa programme.

Foreign nationals who have invested about $1 million into a commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 jobs can obtain a green card - a pathway to citizenship.

Since the programme was created in 1990s, there have been 135,518 EB-5 visas issued, according to data from the Invest In the USA trade association.

The gold card drops the preference for migrants to invest in rural areas or areas with high unemployment.

Mr Trump has insisted that the US economy will "boom" thanks to tariffs announced on Wednesday night, despite Wall Street's three main benchmarks all suffering heavy losses.

The president said his plans will bolster production in the US and support home-grown goods, but economists have said the short-term impact will be higher prices and slower growth across the economy.

Mr Trump told reporters that he thought the day was "going very well" after his bombshell tariff announcement, which included 10% on the UK - and much higher import taxes on others.

“The markets are going to boom... the country is going to boom," the US president said.

He added that other counties “have taken advantage of us for many, many years.”

But the tariff plans have sent shockwaves through global markets.

The Dow Jones index dropped 3.89% - its biggest fall since 2020 - when Covid shocked the markets. The S&P 500 lost 4.85% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.99%,