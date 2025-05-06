Donald Trump escalates battle with Harvard as university blocked from White House grants until it meets demands

Harvard students protest. Trump has escalated his confrontation with the Ivy League school. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Harvard University will receive no new federal grants until it meets a series of demands from President Donald Trump's administration, the Education Department has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The action was laid out in a letter to Harvard's president and amounts to a major escalation of Mr Trump's battle with the Ivy League school.

The administration previously froze 2.2 billion dollars in federal grants to Harvard, and Mr Trump is pushing to strip the school of its tax-exempt status.

Donald Trump has escalated his battle with the Ivy League school. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Harvard sues Trump administration after freezing $2.2 billion funding

Read More: Harvard refuses to ‘yield’ to Trump’s demands over DEI and antisemitism, with $9bn in funding at stake

In a press call, an Education Department official said Harvard will receive no new federal grants until it "demonstrates responsible management of the university" and satisfies federal demands on a range of subjects.

It applies to federal research grants and not federal financial aid students receive to help cover tuition and fees.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the decision on a call with reporters.

The official accused Harvard of "serious failures" in four areas: antisemitism, racial discrimination, abandonment of rigour and viewpoint diversity.

To become eligible for new grants, Harvard would need to enter negotiations with the federal government and prove it has satisfied the administration's demands.

Harvard's president has previously said he will not bend to government's demands. The university sued to halt its funding freeze last month.