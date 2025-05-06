Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Donald Trump escalates battle with Harvard as university blocked from White House grants until it meets demands
6 May 2025, 00:00
Harvard University will receive no new federal grants until it meets a series of demands from President Donald Trump's administration, the Education Department has announced.
The action was laid out in a letter to Harvard's president and amounts to a major escalation of Mr Trump's battle with the Ivy League school.
The administration previously froze 2.2 billion dollars in federal grants to Harvard, and Mr Trump is pushing to strip the school of its tax-exempt status.
In a press call, an Education Department official said Harvard will receive no new federal grants until it "demonstrates responsible management of the university" and satisfies federal demands on a range of subjects.
It applies to federal research grants and not federal financial aid students receive to help cover tuition and fees.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the decision on a call with reporters.
The official accused Harvard of "serious failures" in four areas: antisemitism, racial discrimination, abandonment of rigour and viewpoint diversity.
To become eligible for new grants, Harvard would need to enter negotiations with the federal government and prove it has satisfied the administration's demands.
Harvard's president has previously said he will not bend to government's demands. The university sued to halt its funding freeze last month.