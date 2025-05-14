Trump says he 'wants to make a deal' with Iran but demands country 'stops sponsoring terror'

President Trump Makes First Middle East Trip Of His Second Term. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has said he wants to “make a deal” with Iran as he met with Syria’s interim leader.

The US President is on a whistlestop tour of the Middle East in a bid to improve relations and sign a series of economic agreements.

Speaking at a meeting of Middle East leaders in Saudi Arabia, Trump accused Joe Biden of "turning his back on the Gulf allies".

"Those days are over," he continued.

"Everybody at the table knows where my loyalties lie."

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Picture: Getty

He added that he wants to “make a deal” with Iran but only if the country ends its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"But for that to happen, it must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars and permanently and verifiably cease its pursuit of nuclear weapons,” he said.

"We will be dropping all of the sanctions on Syria which I think will be a good thing."

Trump’s comments come following his announcement that the US would lift its sanctions on Syria in a bid to give the country a “chance at greatness.”

At today’s meeting, Trump met with the man who toppled the Assad dictatorship - Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa.

The leader, who once had a $10 million US bounty on his head, becomes the first Syrian president to meet his US counterpart in 25 years.

Speaking yesterday, Trump said: “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness.

Trump gives Saudi speech urging Iran towards a 'new and a better path'

"It’s their time to shine. We’re taking them all off. Good luck Syria, show us something very special.”

The US President had been speaking at a US-Saudi investment conference during a four-day trip to the Middle East.

Trump agreed a $600bn deal with Saudi Arabia, which they say is a "strategic economic partnership".

Energy, mining, and defence are all included as part of the landmark agreement.

The White House said in a statement: "Today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come.

"The first deals under the announcement strengthen our energy security, defence industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals."