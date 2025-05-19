Donald Trump Jr takes swipe at Bidens in wake of Joe's cancer diagnosis

Donald Trump Jr has taken to X to suggest the Bidens are involved in a coverup regarding Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis. Credit: Richard Graulich/The Palm Beach Post/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Donald Trump Jr has accused the Bidens of a 'coverup' amid news of Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis.



Donald Trump's son has accused the Bidens of a 'coverup' following news Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive' form of prostate cancer.

Hours after the first son of Trump, Donald Trump Jr, agreed to put ‘politics aside’ to wish Mr Biden a speedy recovery on X, he posted: "What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden [missed] stage five metastatic cancer, or is this yet another coverup??"

The post is considered to be a swipe at Jill Biden having a doctoral degree in education.

What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup??? pic.twitter.com/fSqtDmcX4p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2025

Mr Trump Jr also shared a screengrab of a post from physician Dr. Steven Quay, who called prostate cancer 'the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases'.

Mr Biden, 82, had been 'experiencing increasing urinary symptoms' when doctors found a 'small nodule' on his prostate, and the cancer has spread to his bones.

The was officially diagnosed on Friday, with the White House confirming the news on Sunday.

President Trump took to TruthSocial on hearing the news, wishing Biden a speedy recovery.

Mr Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, left office in January following Donald Trump's victory in the US election. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Mr Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, left office in January following Mr Trump's victory in the US election.

The health of Mr Biden, 82, was a dominant concern among voters during his time as president.

After a calamitous debate performance in June while seeking re-election, Mr Biden abandoned his bid for a second term.